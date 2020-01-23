6-5-2
(six, five, two)
AC-JS-AS-4S-7S
(AC, JS, AS, 4S, 7S)
5-9-1, Fireball: 4
(five, nine, one; Fireball: four)
2-7-4-4, Fireball: 4
(two, seven, four, four; Fireball: four)
21-22-35-39-43, Xtra: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $212,000
15-37-40-42-46-49, Xtra: 3
(fifteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
1-8-4, Fireball: 8
(one, eight, four; Fireball: eight)
3-7-3-3, Fireball: 8
(three, seven, three, three; Fireball: eight)
3-8-5
(three, eight, five)
6-0-7-2
(six, zero, seven, two)
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
5-6-8-3
(five, six, eight, three)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
5-7-7-0
(five, seven, seven, zero)
08-09-12-16-20-25-27-33-38-41-47-49-51-54-67-71-74-76-77-80
(eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)
8-7-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, seven, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, one, three, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
0-8-8-8
(zero, eight, eight, eight)
8-7-3-8
(eight, seven, three, eight)
6-1-6-6-7
(six, one, six, six, seven)
0-6-5-4-4
(zero, six, five, four, four)
08-11-14-15-16
(eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
13-15-25-28-36
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
03-05-12-14-FREE-20-24-28-29
(three, five, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
6-3-3-1
(six, three, three, one)
3-8-8-4
(three, eight, eight, four)
3-1-2-0
(three, one, two, zero)
04-20-22-26-36
(four, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
06-14-24-31-41-42
(six, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.23 million
2-3, Wild: 7
(two, three; Wild: seven)
2-3, Wild: 9
(two, three; Wild: nine)
7-4-9, Wild: 7
(seven, four, nine; Wild: seven)
7-4-3, Wild: 9
(seven, four, three; Wild: nine)
0-5-2-1, Wild: 7
(zero, five, two, one; Wild: seven)
6-8-4-7, Wild: 9
(six, eight, four, seven; Wild: nine)
8-1-0-3-8, Wild: 7
(eight, one, zero, three, eight; Wild: seven)
7-9-0-3-9, Wild: 9
(seven, nine, zero, three, nine; Wild: nine)
12-14-22-25-30
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
4-0-2-1
(four, zero, two, one)
6-8-8-6
(six, eight, eight, six)
09-10-25-26-29, Extra: 8
(nine, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Extra: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
04-11-20-26-30, Power-Up: 3
(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty; Power, Up: three)
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
4-3-0-1
(four, three, zero, one)
9-8-2-9
(nine, eight, two, nine)
9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-2-5, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, two, five; Lucky Sum: seven)
8-6-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
5-1-5-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, one, five, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
7-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(seven, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
2-9-6-8, Lucky Sum: 25
(two, nine, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
