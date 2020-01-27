1-2-0
(one, two, zero)
05-28-37-43-45
(five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-16-18-22-23
(one, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
7-2-7-8
(seven, two, seven, eight)
9-8-0-0
(nine, eight, zero, zero)
12-20-23-28-38
(twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
02-03-15-25, Bonus: 5
(two, three, fifteen, twenty-five; Bonus: five)
Month: 8, Day: 29, Year: 44
(Month: eight; Day: twenty-nine; Year: forty-four)
5-1-3
(five, one, three)
03-17-18-30-31
(three, seventeen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one)
AC-9C-8D-7H-10H
(AC, 9C, 8D, 7H, 10H)
2-4-0, Fireball: 1
(two, four, zero; Fireball: one)
3-0-6-5, Fireball: 1
(three, zero, six, five; Fireball: one)
15-17-30-33-43, Xtra: 2
(fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $133,000
17-25-36-39-41-42, Xtra: 2
(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
2-4-7, Fireball: 7
(two, four, seven; Fireball: seven)
0-0-5-1, Fireball: 7
(zero, zero, five, one; Fireball: seven)
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
5-5-1-3
(five, five, one, three)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
9-3-3-4
(nine, three, three, four)
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
3-2-5-7
(three, two, five, seven)
03-09-17-18-20-21-22-33-36-43-47-50-54-58-61-62-63-65-71-76
(three, nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six)
6-6-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, six, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-1-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, one, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
11-29-33-38-39-44, Kicker: 5-8-5-8-2-1
(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: five, eight, five, eight, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $8.8 million
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
2-3-9-2
(two, three, nine, two)
4-3-8-1
(four, three, eight, one)
8-1-6-9-5
(eight, one, six, nine, five)
2-3-7-9-7
(two, three, seven, nine, seven)
01-07-27-34-37
(one, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
04-05-12-17-18
(four, five, twelve, seventeen, eighteen)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
04-05-09-14-FREE-20-23-28-31
(four, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
3-2-5-8
(three, two, five, eight)
8-2-0-4
(eight, two, zero, four)
0-3-6-1
(zero, three, six, one)
06-16-22-31-33
(six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
11-15-18-39-44-45
(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
9-8, Wild: 7
(nine, eight; Wild: seven)
4-5, Wild: 7
(four, five; Wild: seven)
9-7-6, Wild: 7
(nine, seven, six; Wild: seven)
2-2-2, Wild: 7
(two, two, two; Wild: seven)
1-3-8-1, Wild: 7
(one, three, eight, one; Wild: seven)
6-1-4-3, Wild: 7
(six, one, four, three; Wild: seven)
1-4-5-0-0, Wild: 7
(one, four, five, zero, zero; Wild: seven)
2-6-3-2-3, Wild: 7
(two, six, three, two, three; Wild: seven)
01-14-21-26-29
(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.