Month: 6, Day: 26, Year: 18

2-7-4

14-26-28-34-35

AH-10C-3D-5H-6S

7-6-4, Fireball: 7

4-2-4-5, Fireball: 7

04-21-24-31-39, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $211,000

0-9-4, Fireball: 5

9-2-6-2, Fireball: 5

3-1-9

4-1-8-5

2-6-5

9-7-9-3

4-1-9

4-2-6-9

01-02-03-06-07-12-14-16-23-24-27-29-35-41-48-53-58-67-72-76

1-4-6, Lucky Sum: 11

8-2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 19

6-9-2

6-8-9

3-6-0-0

0-6-9-3

0-3-3-8-4

4-4-6-2-4

01-02-12-29-35

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-11-24-26-34

9-5-6

03-06-11-15-FREE-20-24-27-32

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

9-6-1-3

4-0-3-5

9-5-0-7

07-20-36-40-42

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

06-09-15-17-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

9-1, Wild: 6

7-4, Wild: 7

9-8-4, Wild: 6

1-2-7, Wild: 7

7-1-8-1, Wild: 6

1-5-0-5, Wild: 7

2-8-6-1-9, Wild: 6

4-2-3-3-7, Wild: 7

06-14-18-19-21

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

7-5-0-4

0-0-8-9

01-09-13-20-27, Extra: 22

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

06-08-18-25-30, Power-Up: 3

2-8-6

0-3-2

3-1-7-9

1-7-6-4

3-5-1, Lucky Sum: 9

0-6-9, Lucky Sum: 15

7-4-5, Lucky Sum: 16

0-8-1-0, Lucky Sum: 9

3-9-5-3, Lucky Sum: 20

7-5-5-1, Lucky Sum: 18

