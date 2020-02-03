1-4-1
(one, four, one)
09-19-21-30-36
(nine, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
07-13-15-24-31
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
2-3-0-9
(two, three, zero, nine)
1-1-5-9
(one, one, five, nine)
13-17-30-31-38
(thirteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
01-09-17-25, Bonus: 13
(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-five; Bonus: thirteen)
Month: 4, Day: 13, Year: 51
(Month: four; Day: thirteen; Year: fifty-one)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
10-13-19-20-25
(ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)
AC-AD-KS-4C-7D
(AC, AD, KS, 4C, 7D)
8-4-2, Fireball: 1
(eight, four, two; Fireball: one)
3-8-2-9, Fireball: 1
(three, eight, two, nine; Fireball: one)
10-23-26-29-36, Xtra: 2
(ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $685,000
08-11-15-29-36-48, Xtra: 4
(eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-eight; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
7-1-1, Fireball: 3
(seven, one, one; Fireball: three)
9-7-7-5, Fireball: 3
(nine, seven, seven, five; Fireball: three)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
0-8-9-7
(zero, eight, nine, seven)
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
2-1-2-2
(two, one, two, two)
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
5-2-6-3
(five, two, six, three)
01-03-04-10-15-17-25-32-36-42-47-50-51-52-59-64-68-73-74-77
(one, three, four, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
8-8-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(eight, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
1-3-6-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, three, six, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
10-22-29-38-42-46, Kicker: 3-9-2-4-9-6
(ten, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six; Kicker: three, nine, two, four, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: $9.1 million
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
7-6-1-5
(seven, six, one, five)
2-4-7-5
(two, four, seven, five)
0-4-7-4-7
(zero, four, seven, four, seven)
9-1-7-7-0
(nine, one, seven, seven, zero)
02-24-34-36-38
(two, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
06-07-08-21-24
(six, seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four)
7-1-4
(seven, one, four)
04-05-12-15-FREE-19-22-27-31
(four, five, twelve, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
5-3-6-9
(five, three, six, nine)
4-8-1-4
(four, eight, one, four)
5-1-5-4
(five, one, five, four)
03-08-22-34-38
(three, eight, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
04-05-17-26-40-42
(four, five, seventeen, twenty-six, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
9-6, Wild: 8
(nine, six; Wild: eight)
7-8, Wild:
(seven, eight; Wild: zero)
3-4-3, Wild: 8
(three, four, three; Wild: eight)
9-6-4, Wild:
(nine, six, four; Wild: zero)
2-3-5-2, Wild: 8
(two, three, five, two; Wild: eight)
1-6-1-9, Wild:
(one, six, one, nine; Wild: zero)
4-6-9-1-0, Wild: 8
(four, six, nine, one, zero; Wild: eight)
1-2-7-8-2, Wild:
(one, two, seven, eight, two; Wild: zero)
03-17-20-21-29
(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.