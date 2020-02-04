Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 62

(Month: four; Day: five; Year: sixty-two)

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

01-21-28-32-34

(one, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)

JD-3C-7C-8C-4D

(JD, 3C, 7C, 8C, 4D)

1-7-7, Fireball: 7

AD

(one, seven, seven; Fireball: seven)

5-0-5-9, Fireball: 7

(five, zero, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

05-18-20-22-41, Xtra: 2

(five, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-one; Xtra: two)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

5-3-2, Fireball: 6

(five, three, two; Fireball: six)

8-9-3-4, Fireball: 6

(eight, nine, three, four; Fireball: six)

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

4-2-4-7

(four, two, four, seven)

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

7-9-2-0

(seven, nine, two, zero)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

6-0-4-2

(six, zero, four, two)

01-02-06-08-10-14-19-23-25-28-33-39-44-47-50-54-68-70-74-77

(one, two, six, eight, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

AD

2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-7-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, seven, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-4-9

(two, four, nine)

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

1-9-1-8

(one, nine, one, eight)

2-3-8-3

(two, three, eight, three)

2-2-2-7-6

AD

(two, two, two, seven, six)

2-9-4-8-1

(two, nine, four, eight, one)

05-08-13-36-39

(five, eight, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

04-12-21-24-26

(four, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six)

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

01-08-09-16-FREE-20-21-25-29

(one, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

9-0-5-1

(nine, zero, five, one)

8-8-5-1

AD

(eight, eight, five, one)

8-7-9-8

(eight, seven, nine, eight)

11-18-28-32-40

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

01-15-23-27-41-49

(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $770,000

0-7, Wild: 4

(zero, seven; Wild: four)

2-7, Wild: 9

(two, seven; Wild: nine)

8-2-0, Wild: 4

(eight, two, zero; Wild: four)

0-7-4, Wild: 9

AD

(zero, seven, four; Wild: nine)

6-0-0-0, Wild: 4

(six, zero, zero, zero; Wild: four)

4-9-4-4, Wild: 9

(four, nine, four, four; Wild: nine)

2-0-6-0-4, Wild: 4

(two, zero, six, zero, four; Wild: four)

3-1-1-9-4, Wild: 9

(three, one, one, nine, four; Wild: nine)

04-07-09-13-23

AD

(four, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-9-0-8

(six, nine, zero, eight)

1-3-6-5

(one, three, six, five)

06-18-19-24-26, Extra: 8

(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Extra: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

23-26-31-35-38, Power-Up: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

6-8-2-2

(six, eight, two, two)

9-6-8-9

(nine, six, eight, nine)

8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

6-3-6, Lucky Sum: 15

AD

(six, three, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, six, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

4-2-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, two, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

5-7-2-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, seven, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

1-5-2-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, five, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)