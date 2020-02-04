Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 62
(Month: four; Day: five; Year: sixty-two)
3-9-7
(three, nine, seven)
01-21-28-32-34
(one, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)
JD-3C-7C-8C-4D
(JD, 3C, 7C, 8C, 4D)
1-7-7, Fireball: 7
(one, seven, seven; Fireball: seven)
5-0-5-9, Fireball: 7
(five, zero, five, nine; Fireball: seven)
05-18-20-22-41, Xtra: 2
(five, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
5-3-2, Fireball: 6
(five, three, two; Fireball: six)
8-9-3-4, Fireball: 6
(eight, nine, three, four; Fireball: six)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
4-2-4-7
(four, two, four, seven)
1-7-5
(one, seven, five)
7-9-2-0
(seven, nine, two, zero)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
6-0-4-2
(six, zero, four, two)
01-02-06-08-10-14-19-23-25-28-33-39-44-47-50-54-68-70-74-77
(one, two, six, eight, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-7-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, seven, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
1-9-1-8
(one, nine, one, eight)
2-3-8-3
(two, three, eight, three)
2-2-2-7-6
(two, two, two, seven, six)
2-9-4-8-1
(two, nine, four, eight, one)
05-08-13-36-39
(five, eight, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
04-12-21-24-26
(four, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six)
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
01-08-09-16-FREE-20-21-25-29
(one, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
9-0-5-1
(nine, zero, five, one)
8-8-5-1
(eight, eight, five, one)
8-7-9-8
(eight, seven, nine, eight)
11-18-28-32-40
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
01-15-23-27-41-49
(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $770,000
0-7, Wild: 4
(zero, seven; Wild: four)
2-7, Wild: 9
(two, seven; Wild: nine)
8-2-0, Wild: 4
(eight, two, zero; Wild: four)
0-7-4, Wild: 9
(zero, seven, four; Wild: nine)
6-0-0-0, Wild: 4
(six, zero, zero, zero; Wild: four)
4-9-4-4, Wild: 9
(four, nine, four, four; Wild: nine)
2-0-6-0-4, Wild: 4
(two, zero, six, zero, four; Wild: four)
3-1-1-9-4, Wild: 9
(three, one, one, nine, four; Wild: nine)
04-07-09-13-23
(four, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-9-0-8
(six, nine, zero, eight)
1-3-6-5
(one, three, six, five)
06-18-19-24-26, Extra: 8
(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Extra: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
23-26-31-35-38, Power-Up: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
6-8-2-2
(six, eight, two, two)
9-6-8-9
(nine, six, eight, nine)
8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-3-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, three, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, six, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-2-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, two, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
5-7-2-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, seven, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-5-2-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, five, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
