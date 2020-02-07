09-14-17-22, Bonus: 5

(nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two; Bonus: five)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

JD-QD-4D-8D-7H

(JD, QD, 4D, 8D, 7H)

0-5-0, Fireball: 6

(zero, five, zero; Fireball: six)

0-5-0-2, Fireball: 6

AD

(zero, five, zero, two; Fireball: six)

02-16-25-39-41, Xtra: 2

(two, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $333,000

AD

4-2-8, Fireball: 5

(four, two, eight; Fireball: five)

1-8-4-4, Fireball: 5

(one, eight, four, four; Fireball: five)

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

4-1-9-5

(four, one, nine, five)

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

5-7-0-9

(five, seven, zero, nine)

0-0-6

(zero, zero, six)

3-2-1-7

(three, two, one, seven)

04-09-13-14-20-21-24-34-42-48-49-56-57-60-61-62-66-67-71-79

(four, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine)

AD

8-7-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

5-2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

2-2-0

(two, two, zero)

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

0-3-0-4

(zero, three, zero, four)

8-3-7-5

(eight, three, seven, five)

4-1-0-9-7

(four, one, zero, nine, seven)

AD

2-5-2-9-3

(two, five, two, nine, three)

05-09-21-25-29

(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

04-08-10-16-FREE-19-22-28-31

(four, eight, ten, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

8-7-7-5

(eight, seven, seven, five)

5-1-0-9

(five, one, zero, nine)

8-2-5-1

(eight, two, five, one)

AD

03-06-16-26-42

(three, six, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

04-06-10-18-26-28

(four, six, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $860,000

9-4, Wild: 3

(nine, four; Wild: three)

0-4, Wild:

(zero, four; Wild: zero)

3-2-6, Wild: 3

(three, two, six; Wild: three)

8-2-2, Wild:

(eight, two, two; Wild: zero)

5-0-2-6, Wild: 3

(five, zero, two, six; Wild: three)

1-2-9-1, Wild:

(one, two, nine, one; Wild: zero)

AD

2-9-3-5-5, Wild: 3

(two, nine, three, five, five; Wild: three)

7-2-8-6-5, Wild:

(seven, two, eight, six, five; Wild: zero)

07-10-16-24-26

(seven, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

9-2-2-5

AD

(nine, two, two, five)

7-4-5-5

(seven, four, five, five)

07-12-18-24-27, Power-Up: 2

(seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

0-7-9

(zero, seven, nine)

7-7-8-0

(seven, seven, eight, zero)

7-6-8-0

(seven, six, eight, zero)

4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, two, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

5-3-7-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, three, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

2-4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-0-4-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, zero, four, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

11-12-32-34-35, Bonus: 2

(eleven, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: two)