5-0-6-2

(five, zero, six, two)

03-18-24-25, Bonus: 3

(three, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: three)

08-23-27-33-34

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

09-10-30-32-37-40

(nine, ten, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty)

AD

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

0-4-7-2

(zero, four, seven, two)

KH-2C-5C-8S-9S

(KH, 2C, 5C, 8S, 9S)

QC-QH-AS-5C-4D

(QC, QH, AS, 5C, 4D)

11-26-27-32-34, Bonus: 8

AD

(eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: eight)

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

7-8-2-3

(seven, eight, two, three)

8-7-5-2

(eight, seven, five, two)

8-3-7-3

(eight, three, seven, three)

0-2-9-9

(zero, two, nine, nine)

23-24-36-42-44-47

(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

KS-AS-9D-10D-9H

(KS, AS, 9D, 10D, 9H)

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

6-9-6-4

(six, nine, six, four)

9-4-1

(nine, four, one)

6-7-9-2

(six, seven, nine, two)

AD

01-07-12-21-23

(one, seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

06-09-10-13-20-25-26-27-29-30-40-46-49-51-53-57-60-67-68-69-72-76

(six, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six)

AD

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

08-11-12-34-45

(eight, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

01-04-17-26-29

(one, four, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

11-18-22-27-38-39

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

2-0-1

(two, zero, one)

1-4-2-3

(one, four, two, three)

4-5-4-7

(four, five, four, seven)

06-08-17-28-33

(six, eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

10-13-15-16, Bonus: 9

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen; Bonus: nine)

05-15-19-36-40

(five, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Month: 1, Day: 27, Year: 86

(Month: one; Day: twenty-seven; Year: eighty-six)

5-6-3

(five, six, three)

05-08-13-31-33

(five, eight, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)

AD

QH-3C-3S-4S-6S

(QH, 3C, 3S, 4S, 6S)

2-9-1, Fireball: 5

(two, nine, one; Fireball: five)

0-4-2-2, Fireball: 5

(zero, four, two, two; Fireball: five)

AD

18-19-21-37-38, Xtra: 5

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

3-0-3, Fireball: 5

(three, zero, three; Fireball: five)

8-1-2-8, Fireball: 5

(eight, one, two, eight; Fireball: five)

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

8-6-4-2

(eight, six, four, two)

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

3-6-8-4

(three, six, eight, four)

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

1-7-6-1

(one, seven, six, one)

06-18-19-25-28-34-35-36-38-40-42-45-50-51-53-58-61-66-67-71

(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one)

AD

AD

7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

8-8-5-1, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, eight, five, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

16-18-22-30-36-44, Kicker: 2-9-6-0-8-7

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-six, forty-four; Kicker: two, nine, six, zero, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

7-8-0-8

(seven, eight, zero, eight)

7-3-5-5

(seven, three, five, five)

4-8-3-1-3

(four, eight, three, one, three)

1-3-1-4-9

(one, three, one, four, nine)

05-11-20-29-34

(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000