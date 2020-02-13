2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
11-12-14-16-23
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three)
KD-5D-2H-10H-10S
(KD, 5D, 2H, 10H, 10S)
0-1-8, Fireball: 1
(zero, one, eight; Fireball: one)
6-3-0-8, Fireball: 1
(six, three, zero, eight; Fireball: one)
01-11-21-33-36, Xtra: 4
(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
14-20-23-34-38-42, Xtra: 3
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
4-4-6, Fireball: 2
(four, four, six; Fireball: two)
5-6-9-3, Fireball: 2
(five, six, nine, three; Fireball: two)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
5-2-1-9
(five, two, one, nine)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
6-1-3-0
(six, one, three, zero)
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
9-3-7-8
(nine, three, seven, eight)
11-15-22-23-24-26-28-29-42-44-48-51-60-63-67-70-71-72-77-80
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-seven, eighty)
5-9-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
3-6-7-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(three, six, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
0-3-2-8
(zero, three, two, eight)
7-8-2-1
(seven, eight, two, one)
1-5-8-9-0
(one, five, eight, nine, zero)
7-7-5-4-2
(seven, seven, five, four, two)
03-06-09-22-39
(three, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
01-08-10-21-26
(one, eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-six)
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
02-07-10-15-FREE-17-21-26-31
(two, seven, ten, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
1-1-7-0
(one, one, seven, zero)
4-3-6-3
(four, three, six, three)
9-4-2-4
(nine, four, two, four)
16-26-29-30-40
(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
03-06-10-28-30-42
(three, six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.21 million
1-6, Wild:
(one, six; Wild: zero)
8-6, Wild: 6
(eight, six; Wild: six)
6-1-1, Wild:
(six, one, one; Wild: zero)
5-5-2, Wild: 6
(five, five, two; Wild: six)
4-5-2-4, Wild:
(four, five, two, four; Wild: zero)
7-3-4-5, Wild: 6
(seven, three, four, five; Wild: six)
2-1-1-3-9, Wild:
(two, one, one, three, nine; Wild: zero)
8-0-4-8-7, Wild: 6
(eight, zero, four, eight, seven; Wild: six)
10-18-24-28-30
(ten, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $108,000
0-9-5-2
(zero, nine, five, two)
2-8-5-5
(two, eight, five, five)
03-05-12-15-22, Extra: 31
(three, five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two; Extra: thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
05-08-16-36-37, Power-Up: 2
(five, eight, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
8-6-6
(eight, six, six)
8-8-2-4
(eight, eight, two, four)
1-3-3-9
(one, three, three, nine)
1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
8-1-8-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, one, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
1-7-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, seven, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
