2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

11-12-14-16-23

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three)

KD-5D-2H-10H-10S

(KD, 5D, 2H, 10H, 10S)

0-1-8, Fireball: 1

(zero, one, eight; Fireball: one)

6-3-0-8, Fireball: 1

(six, three, zero, eight; Fireball: one)

01-11-21-33-36, Xtra: 4

AD

(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

14-20-23-34-38-42, Xtra: 3

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two; Xtra: three)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

4-4-6, Fireball: 2

(four, four, six; Fireball: two)

5-6-9-3, Fireball: 2

(five, six, nine, three; Fireball: two)

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

5-2-1-9

(five, two, one, nine)

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

6-1-3-0

(six, one, three, zero)

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

9-3-7-8

(nine, three, seven, eight)

11-15-22-23-24-26-28-29-42-44-48-51-60-63-67-70-71-72-77-80

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-seven, eighty)

AD

5-9-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-6-7-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(three, six, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

4-1-8

(four, one, eight)

0-3-2-8

(zero, three, two, eight)

7-8-2-1

AD

(seven, eight, two, one)

1-5-8-9-0

(one, five, eight, nine, zero)

7-7-5-4-2

(seven, seven, five, four, two)

03-06-09-22-39

(three, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

01-08-10-21-26

(one, eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-six)

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

02-07-10-15-FREE-17-21-26-31

(two, seven, ten, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

1-1-7-0

(one, one, seven, zero)

4-3-6-3

(four, three, six, three)

AD

9-4-2-4

(nine, four, two, four)

16-26-29-30-40

(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

03-06-10-28-30-42

(three, six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.21 million

1-6, Wild:

(one, six; Wild: zero)

8-6, Wild: 6

(eight, six; Wild: six)

6-1-1, Wild:

(six, one, one; Wild: zero)

5-5-2, Wild: 6

AD

(five, five, two; Wild: six)

4-5-2-4, Wild:

(four, five, two, four; Wild: zero)

7-3-4-5, Wild: 6

(seven, three, four, five; Wild: six)

2-1-1-3-9, Wild:

(two, one, one, three, nine; Wild: zero)

8-0-4-8-7, Wild: 6

(eight, zero, four, eight, seven; Wild: six)

10-18-24-28-30

(ten, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $108,000

0-9-5-2

(zero, nine, five, two)

2-8-5-5

(two, eight, five, five)

03-05-12-15-22, Extra: 31

(three, five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two; Extra: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

05-08-16-36-37, Power-Up: 2

(five, eight, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

8-8-2-4

(eight, eight, two, four)

1-3-3-9

(one, three, three, nine)

1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)

4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

8-1-8-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, one, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

1-7-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, seven, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)