Month: 3, Day: 25, Year: 4
(Month: three; Day: twenty-five; Year: four)
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
01-12-24-34-38
(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
AC-10C-7D-6H-9S
(AC, 10C, 7D, 6H, 9S)
1-3-2, Fireball: 9
(one, three, two; Fireball: nine)
2-3-6-1, Fireball: 9
(two, three, six, one; Fireball: nine)
15-19-20-23-31, Xtra: 2
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
0-6-9, Fireball: 3
(zero, six, nine; Fireball: three)
9-4-7-9, Fireball: 3
(nine, four, seven, nine; Fireball: three)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
4-8-6-2
(four, eight, six, two)
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
9-5-1-0
(nine, five, one, zero)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
6-6-9-0
(six, six, nine, zero)
01-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-30-39-44-45-47-52-54-56-58-65-66-79
(one, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-nine)
2-7-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
7-2-7-7
(seven, two, seven, seven)
4-2-0-9
(four, two, zero, nine)
8-9-9-3-9
(eight, nine, nine, three, nine)
4-0-5-7-1
(four, zero, five, seven, one)
11-12-13-14-16
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-15-22-26-33
(one, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)
02-05-09-15-FREE-18-22-26-32
(two, five, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
6-7-9-0
(six, seven, nine, zero)
4-4-1-8
(four, four, one, eight)
2-5-8-7
(two, five, eight, seven)
02-04-05-15-22
(two, four, five, fifteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
04-15-23-38-40-41
(four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.58 million
0-4, Wild: 7
(zero, four; Wild: seven)
2-6, Wild: 8
(two, six; Wild: eight)
2-9-1, Wild: 7
(two, nine, one; Wild: seven)
8-8-5, Wild: 8
(eight, eight, five; Wild: eight)
1-8-8-3, Wild: 7
(one, eight, eight, three; Wild: seven)
4-8-8-2, Wild: 8
(four, eight, eight, two; Wild: eight)
8-1-7-0-5, Wild: 7
(eight, one, seven, zero, five; Wild: seven)
6-3-4-8-2, Wild: 8
(six, three, four, eight, two; Wild: eight)
05-09-25-29-30
(five, nine, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
4-9-2-2
(four, nine, two, two)
9-4-3-3
(nine, four, three, three)
15-19-25-26-30, Extra: 33
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
02-08-10-25-38, Power-Up: 2
(two, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
4-7-5
(four, seven, five)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
1-9-0-5
(one, nine, zero, five)
7-3-8-4
(seven, three, eight, four)
8-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, six, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, two, three, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
8-7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 28
(eight, seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
7-4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
