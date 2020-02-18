Month: 3, Day: 25, Year: 4

(Month: three; Day: twenty-five; Year: four)

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

01-12-24-34-38

(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

AC-10C-7D-6H-9S

(AC, 10C, 7D, 6H, 9S)

1-3-2, Fireball: 9

(one, three, two; Fireball: nine)

AD

2-3-6-1, Fireball: 9

(two, three, six, one; Fireball: nine)

15-19-20-23-31, Xtra: 2

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

AD

0-6-9, Fireball: 3

(zero, six, nine; Fireball: three)

9-4-7-9, Fireball: 3

(nine, four, seven, nine; Fireball: three)

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

4-8-6-2

(four, eight, six, two)

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

9-5-1-0

(nine, five, one, zero)

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

6-6-9-0

(six, six, nine, zero)

01-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-30-39-44-45-47-52-54-56-58-65-66-79

(one, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-nine)

AD

2-7-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

7-2-7-7

(seven, two, seven, seven)

4-2-0-9

(four, two, zero, nine)

8-9-9-3-9

(eight, nine, nine, three, nine)

AD

4-0-5-7-1

(four, zero, five, seven, one)

11-12-13-14-16

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

01-15-22-26-33

(one, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)

02-05-09-15-FREE-18-22-26-32

(two, five, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

6-7-9-0

(six, seven, nine, zero)

4-4-1-8

(four, four, one, eight)

AD

2-5-8-7

(two, five, eight, seven)

02-04-05-15-22

(two, four, five, fifteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

04-15-23-38-40-41

(four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.58 million

0-4, Wild: 7

(zero, four; Wild: seven)

2-6, Wild: 8

(two, six; Wild: eight)

2-9-1, Wild: 7

(two, nine, one; Wild: seven)

8-8-5, Wild: 8

(eight, eight, five; Wild: eight)

1-8-8-3, Wild: 7

(one, eight, eight, three; Wild: seven)

AD

4-8-8-2, Wild: 8

(four, eight, eight, two; Wild: eight)

8-1-7-0-5, Wild: 7

(eight, one, seven, zero, five; Wild: seven)

6-3-4-8-2, Wild: 8

(six, three, four, eight, two; Wild: eight)

05-09-25-29-30

(five, nine, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

4-9-2-2

(four, nine, two, two)

9-4-3-3

(nine, four, three, three)

15-19-25-26-30, Extra: 33

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty; Extra: thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

02-08-10-25-38, Power-Up: 2

(two, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

1-9-0-5

(one, nine, zero, five)

7-3-8-4

(seven, three, eight, four)

8-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, six, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

6-2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, two, three, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 28

(eight, seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

7-4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)