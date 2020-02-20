03-04-17-23-32

(three, four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

09-12-13-16-20-21-26-27-30-47-57-58-60-62-65-67-68-72-76-80

(nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)

AD

03-04-13-17-41-48

(three, four, thirteen, seventeen, forty-one, forty-eight)

AD

01-08-12-16

(one, eight, twelve, sixteen)

10-11-20-21-22-23

(ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

1-6-4-9

(one, six, four, nine)

02-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-19-21-22

(two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

05-09-15-22-28-35

(five, nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

04-05-08-13-26-35, Doubler: N

(four, five, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

04-06-18-22-24

(four, six, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

5-8-3

(five, eight, three)

3-1-7-5

(three, one, seven, five)