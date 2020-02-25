Month: 10, Day: 9, Year: 38
(Month: ten; Day: nine; Year: thirty-eight)
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
20-23-30-32-37
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
AC-QH-5C-3H-7S
(AC, QH, 5C, 3H, 7S)
6-6-8, Fireball: 6
(six, six, eight; Fireball: six)
2-1-2-1, Fireball: 6
(two, one, two, one; Fireball: six)
03-11-22-36-40, Xtra: 4
(three, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
3-4-8, Fireball: 8
(three, four, eight; Fireball: eight)
4-7-4-2, Fireball: 8
(four, seven, four, two; Fireball: eight)
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
4-5-5-4
(four, five, five, four)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
5-0-9-7
(five, zero, nine, seven)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
0-3-8-9
(zero, three, eight, nine)
04-05-10-15-19-42-50-51-52-54-55-56-57-61-62-65-68-70-72-73
(four, five, ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-two, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three)
9-3-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, three, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-9-7-6, Lucky Sum: 29
(seven, nine, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
8-9-0-2
(eight, nine, zero, two)
7-2-5-0
(seven, two, five, zero)
6-3-3-8-3
(six, three, three, eight, three)
5-5-0-7-3
(five, five, zero, seven, three)
14-20-35-36-39
(fourteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-03-05-11-21
(one, three, five, eleven, twenty-one)
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
02-08-11-13-FREE-20-21-25-31
(two, eight, eleven, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
9-7-1-7
(nine, seven, one, seven)
3-6-5-4
(three, six, five, four)
8-7-1-1
(eight, seven, one, one)
02-06-07-08-12
(two, six, seven, eight, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-16-21-27-31-42
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
0-4, Wild: 3
(zero, four; Wild: three)
4-6, Wild: 6
(four, six; Wild: six)
6-5-8, Wild: 3
(six, five, eight; Wild: three)
9-5-3, Wild: 6
(nine, five, three; Wild: six)
9-6-4-2, Wild: 3
(nine, six, four, two; Wild: three)
3-3-9-7, Wild: 6
(three, three, nine, seven; Wild: six)
7-2-3-6-0, Wild: 3
(seven, two, three, six, zero; Wild: three)
1-0-3-1-8, Wild: 6
(one, zero, three, one, eight; Wild: six)
03-13-17-21-23
(three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
1-0-4-6
(one, zero, four, six)
8-3-6-9
(eight, three, six, nine)
05-08-21-24-31, Extra: 4
(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one; Extra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $95,000
02-09-24-34-37, Power-Up: 2
(two, nine, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
8-1-9
(eight, one, nine)
0-1-1-0
(zero, one, one, zero)
5-4-3-5
(five, four, three, five)
6-2-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, two, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-9-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
0-7-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, seven, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-8-4-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(four, eight, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
1-3-5-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, three, five, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
2-7-0-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, seven, zero, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.