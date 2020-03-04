09-12-17-26-30
(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
09-14-18-21-22-27-28-34-40-43-44-47-49-50-53-55-61-67-71-75-77-78
(nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
02-03-04-32-43
(two, three, four, thirty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-04-16-17-26
(one, four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
04-10-25-32-40-41
(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
7-6-2
(seven, six, two)
5-1-4-5
(five, one, four, five)
0-0-5-5
(zero, zero, five, five)
04-05-19-29-37
(four, five, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
08-13-17-24, Bonus: 7
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four; Bonus: seven)
13-15-20-33-37
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Month: 1, Day: 3, Year: 48
(Month: one; Day: three; Year: forty-eight)
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
05-28-31-33-38
(five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
KC-AS-2C-4S-8S
(KC, AS, 2C, 4S, 8S)
7-3-3, Fireball: 3
(seven, three, three; Fireball: three)
4-4-4-4, Fireball: 3
(four, four, four, four; Fireball: three)
10-15-25-35-41, Xtra: 3
(ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-one; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
0-0-4, Fireball:
(zero, zero, four; Fireball: zero)
3-8-2-8, Fireball:
(three, eight, two, eight; Fireball: zero)
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
5-7-6-0
(five, seven, six, zero)
7-2-6
(seven, two, six)
3-0-0-6
(three, zero, zero, six)
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
6-9-4-0
(six, nine, four, zero)
01-04-07-08-09-15-16-18-23-29-32-42-46-51-52-63-64-65-76-79
(one, four, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
6-6-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, six, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-6-1-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, six, one, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
16-20-32-34-44-45, Kicker: 7-9-7-0-4-9
(sixteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Kicker: seven, nine, seven, zero, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10.4 million
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
1-3-9-8
(one, three, nine, eight)
9-8-3-9
(nine, eight, three, nine)
3-1-7-1-6
(three, one, seven, one, six)
7-3-7-7-2
(seven, three, seven, seven, two)
05-08-13-20-30
(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-14-24-30-35
(three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
02-07-12-16-FREE-18-21-28-29
(two, seven, twelve, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
9-0-2-8
(nine, zero, two, eight)
0-1-2-3
(zero, one, two, three)
2-7-9-8
(two, seven, nine, eight)
19-20-33-35-37
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
04-09-28-29-32-35
(four, nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
4-4, Wild: 8
(four, four; Wild: eight)
2-4, Wild: 2
(two, four; Wild: two)
0-3-3, Wild: 8
(zero, three, three; Wild: eight)
6-7-1, Wild: 2
(six, seven, one; Wild: two)
5-4-4-0, Wild: 8
(five, four, four, zero; Wild: eight)
0-9-4-9, Wild: 2
(zero, nine, four, nine; Wild: two)
7-5-3-4-8, Wild: 8
(seven, five, three, four, eight; Wild: eight)
6-0-6-7-8, Wild: 2
(six, zero, six, seven, eight; Wild: two)
04-10-12-25-26
(four, ten, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
