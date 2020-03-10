Month: 8, Day: 24, Year: 20
9-6-0
02-18-27-34-37
AC-AH-3C-3D-7D
0-8-9, Fireball: 7
1-8-1-2, Fireball: 7
12-19-20-25-39, Xtra: 3
Estimated jackpot: $328,000
8-9-4, Fireball: 3
1-5-0-5, Fireball: 3
3-9-0
1-2-4-3
7-9-6
3-0-5-7
1-0-0
2-8-9-1
03-05-06-08-18-19-20-23-24-28-30-31-33-35-39-45-57-72-73-77
9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25
3-2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 15
4-7-7
0-3-1
3-5-3-1
0-5-2-9
8-6-8-5-2
5-1-4-0-9
06-09-11-17-28
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
02-07-11-14-FREE-20-21-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
8-8-2-3
5-8-1-3
4-6-9-6
13-18-22-24-35
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
07-21-25-26-28-45
Estimated jackpot: $810,000
1-7, Wild: 9
0-2, Wild: 2
9-8-1, Wild: 9
0-0-1, Wild: 2
9-2-7-5, Wild: 9
0-9-3-6, Wild: 2
7-8-8-7-9, Wild: 9
5-8-3-9-7, Wild: 2
03-06-11-24-25
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
5-4-4-3
2-7-4-2
07-09-30-31-34, Extra: 8
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
06-11-30-34-35, Power-Up: 2
9-4-6
0-7-4
7-2-5-9
7-9-8-4
9-1-3, Lucky Sum: 13
6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 12
7-9-9, Lucky Sum: 25
6-0-2-7, Lucky Sum: 15
3-9-5-4, Lucky Sum: 21
8-8-2-2, Lucky Sum: 20
