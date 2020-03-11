(eight, two, nine, four)
4-7-9-8
(four, seven, nine, eight)
01-07-22-24-39
(one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
2-7-0
(two, seven, zero)
1-1-8-6
(one, one, eight, six)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:40.95
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 40.95)
Estimated jackpot: $391,000
02-13-23-24-30
(two, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
05-10-20-43-44, Mega Ball: 10
(five, ten, twenty, forty-three, forty-four; Mega Ball: ten)
04-10-16-17-26
(four, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
10-21-23-26-37-40
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty)
04-06-15-25-34-35
(four, six, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five)
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
06-07-12-32-34
(six, seven, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-four)
03-07-09-13-14-17-19-20
(three, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
02-04-06-07-14-16-19-22
(two, four, six, seven, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
2-3-5-1
(two, three, five, one)
5-0-8-5
(five, zero, eight, five)
12-15-17-20-23-33
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $132,000
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
8-6-9
(eight, six, nine)
9-2-6-5
(nine, two, six, five)
1-6-9-3
(one, six, nine, three)
8-3
(eight, three)
7-0
(seven, zero)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
2-5-0-5
(two, five, zero, five)
0-4-6-3
(zero, four, six, three)
1-5-5-8-9
(one, five, five, eight, nine)
5-9-4-0-2
(five, nine, four, zero, two)
0-6
(zero, six)
2-8
(two, eight)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
0-3-3-2
(zero, three, three, two)
1-7-4-1
(one, seven, four, one)
6-1-1-1-4
(six, one, one, one, four)
8-5-2-8-0
(eight, five, two, eight, zero)
0-2-4
(zero, two, four)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
6-3-8-8
(six, three, eight, eight)
6-4-6-2
(six, four, six, two)
5-7-1-6-8
(five, seven, one, six, eight)
6-3-4-7-1
(six, three, four, seven, one)
11-15-26-33-40
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $348,000
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
08-10-14-20-24
(eight, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four)
13-14-28-29-43
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three)
01-19-22-30-32
(one, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
05-15-19-23-25-26-27-28-34-38-40-43-46-49-51-61-63-70-71-78, BE: 25
(five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-five)
5-9-3, SB:
(five, nine, three; SB: zero)
0-4-9-7, SB:
(zero, four, nine, seven; SB: zero)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
0-4-9-7
(zero, four, nine, seven)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
02-10-16-21-26, Cash Ball: 19
(two, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
