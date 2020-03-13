04-10-12-17, Bonus: 12
(four, ten, twelve, seventeen; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 27
(Month: four; Day: two; Year: twenty-seven)
5-1-6
(five, one, six)
05-09-10-28-33
(five, nine, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
JC-2C-3C-10C-5H
(JC, 2C, 3C, 10C, 5H)
0-2-8, Fireball: 2
(zero, two, eight; Fireball: two)
0-7-1-7, Fireball: 2
(zero, seven, one, seven; Fireball: two)
10-28-33-34-38, Xtra: 2
(ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $132,000
9-6-1, Fireball: 1
(nine, six, one; Fireball: one)
0-3-2-2, Fireball: 1
(zero, three, two, two; Fireball: one)
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
9-9-6-7
(nine, nine, six, seven)
4-3-0
(four, three, zero)
7-7-6-6
(seven, seven, six, six)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
1-6-7-9
(one, six, seven, nine)
06-08-12-21-30-31-33-34-35-36-38-47-48-50-54-56-59-64-71-76
(six, eight, twelve, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-six)
8-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-1-5-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(six, one, five, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-5-3
(three, five, three)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
9-8-1-6
(nine, eight, one, six)
3-9-7-3
(three, nine, seven, three)
9-6-2-5-9
(nine, six, two, five, nine)
2-2-2-2-3
(two, two, two, two, three)
15-20-24-28-35
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
08-16-26-33-36
(eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six)
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
01-05-10-13-FREE-20-21-27-31
(one, five, ten, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
9-9-2-5
(nine, nine, two, five)
7-7-2-6
(seven, seven, two, six)
7-1-1-5
(seven, one, one, five)
26-29-31-33-42
(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
04-18-22-29-33-38
(four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
0-2, Wild:
(zero, two; Wild: zero)
4-0, Wild: 4
(four, zero; Wild: four)
4-0-5, Wild:
(four, zero, five; Wild: zero)
5-3-8, Wild: 4
(five, three, eight; Wild: four)
8-3-6-6, Wild:
(eight, three, six, six; Wild: zero)
5-3-5-6, Wild: 4
(five, three, five, six; Wild: four)
2-0-3-5-7, Wild:
(two, zero, three, five, seven; Wild: zero)
1-3-8-4-8, Wild: 4
(one, three, eight, four, eight; Wild: four)
03-04-20-21-29
(three, four, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
0-6-7-0
(zero, six, seven, zero)
4-3-4-4
(four, three, four, four)
18-19-25-30-35, Power-Up: 2
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
6-2-0
(six, two, zero)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
0-2-3-7
(zero, two, three, seven)
7-5-2-7
(seven, five, two, seven)
7-2-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, two, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-6-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-2-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, two, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-5-1-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, five, one, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 4
(zero, one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: four)
2-4-3-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, four, three, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
07-16-18-22-31, Bonus: 3
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one; Bonus: three)
