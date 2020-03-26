Month: 6, Day: 20, Year: 88

(Month: six; Day: twenty; Year: eighty-eight)

7-8-3

(seven, eight, three)

05-15-18-21-30

(five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty)

KC-AD-KH-2D-5H

(KC, AD, KH, 2D, 5H)

3-1-5, Fireball: 7

(three, one, five; Fireball: seven)

AD

8-8-5-4, Fireball: 7

(eight, eight, five, four; Fireball: seven)

14-21-26-37-38, Xtra: 2

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $307,000

09-12-22-37-42-49, Xtra: 5

(nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million

9-0-5, Fireball: 7

(nine, zero, five; Fireball: seven)

2-3-9-4, Fireball: 7

(two, three, nine, four; Fireball: seven)

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

7-1-9-0

(seven, one, nine, zero)

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

8-7-9-8

(eight, seven, nine, eight)

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

4-1-9-4

(four, one, nine, four)

08-10-16-20-24-27-30-31-33-37-40-44-45-47-49-56-58-64-74-75

AD

(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-five)

5-5-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, five, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

8-9-9-4, Lucky Sum: 30

AD

(eight, nine, nine, four; Lucky Sum: thirty)

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

5-3-8-8

(five, three, eight, eight)

7-5-1-9

(seven, five, one, nine)

5-3-4-8-5

(five, three, four, eight, five)

6-9-8-6-3

(six, nine, eight, six, three)

03-06-07-24-38

(three, six, seven, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

08-16-17-22-32

(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two)

AD

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

02-08-11-15-FREE-18-22-25-30

(two, eight, eleven, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

7-9-8-4

(seven, nine, eight, four)

9-5-2-8

(nine, five, two, eight)

2-4-3-8

(two, four, three, eight)

05-16-17-19-30

(five, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

06-19-26-33-37-38

(six, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

5-4, Wild: 2

(five, four; Wild: two)

5-9, Wild: 8

(five, nine; Wild: eight)

6-9-2, Wild: 2

(six, nine, two; Wild: two)

8-5-9, Wild: 8

(eight, five, nine; Wild: eight)

8-2-3-3, Wild: 2

(eight, two, three, three; Wild: two)

AD

7-1-0-8, Wild: 8

(seven, one, zero, eight; Wild: eight)

8-7-6-9-8, Wild: 2

(eight, seven, six, nine, eight; Wild: two)

5-0-9-9-9, Wild: 8

(five, zero, nine, nine, nine; Wild: eight)

06-07-08-19-24

(six, seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

6-7-9-1

(six, seven, nine, one)

8-1-4-3

(eight, one, four, three)

07-11-23-24-32, Extra: 16

(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two; Extra: sixteen)

04-08-10-32-34, Power-Up: 2

(four, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

4-7-5-3

(four, seven, five, three)

9-2-2-2

(nine, two, two, two)