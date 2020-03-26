Month: 6, Day: 20, Year: 88
(Month: six; Day: twenty; Year: eighty-eight)
7-8-3
(seven, eight, three)
05-15-18-21-30
(five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty)
KC-AD-KH-2D-5H
(KC, AD, KH, 2D, 5H)
3-1-5, Fireball: 7
(three, one, five; Fireball: seven)
8-8-5-4, Fireball: 7
(eight, eight, five, four; Fireball: seven)
14-21-26-37-38, Xtra: 2
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $307,000
09-12-22-37-42-49, Xtra: 5
(nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
9-0-5, Fireball: 7
(nine, zero, five; Fireball: seven)
2-3-9-4, Fireball: 7
(two, three, nine, four; Fireball: seven)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
7-1-9-0
(seven, one, nine, zero)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
8-7-9-8
(eight, seven, nine, eight)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
4-1-9-4
(four, one, nine, four)
08-10-16-20-24-27-30-31-33-37-40-44-45-47-49-56-58-64-74-75
(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-five)
5-5-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, five, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-9-9-4, Lucky Sum: 30
(eight, nine, nine, four; Lucky Sum: thirty)
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
5-3-8-8
(five, three, eight, eight)
7-5-1-9
(seven, five, one, nine)
5-3-4-8-5
(five, three, four, eight, five)
6-9-8-6-3
(six, nine, eight, six, three)
03-06-07-24-38
(three, six, seven, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
08-16-17-22-32
(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
02-08-11-15-FREE-18-22-25-30
(two, eight, eleven, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
7-9-8-4
(seven, nine, eight, four)
9-5-2-8
(nine, five, two, eight)
2-4-3-8
(two, four, three, eight)
05-16-17-19-30
(five, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
06-19-26-33-37-38
(six, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
5-4, Wild: 2
(five, four; Wild: two)
5-9, Wild: 8
(five, nine; Wild: eight)
6-9-2, Wild: 2
(six, nine, two; Wild: two)
8-5-9, Wild: 8
(eight, five, nine; Wild: eight)
8-2-3-3, Wild: 2
(eight, two, three, three; Wild: two)
7-1-0-8, Wild: 8
(seven, one, zero, eight; Wild: eight)
8-7-6-9-8, Wild: 2
(eight, seven, six, nine, eight; Wild: two)
5-0-9-9-9, Wild: 8
(five, zero, nine, nine, nine; Wild: eight)
06-07-08-19-24
(six, seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
6-7-9-1
(six, seven, nine, one)
8-1-4-3
(eight, one, four, three)
07-11-23-24-32, Extra: 16
(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two; Extra: sixteen)
04-08-10-32-34, Power-Up: 2
(four, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
4-7-5-3
(four, seven, five, three)
9-2-2-2
(nine, two, two, two)
