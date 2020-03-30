(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty)
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
2-8-9-2
(two, eight, nine, two)
2-4-9-6
(two, four, nine, six)
9-9-4-9
(nine, nine, four, nine)
1-1-2-1
(one, one, two, one)
JC-2C-9D-4H-8H
(JC, 2C, 9D, 4H, 8H)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
6-4-4-8
(six, four, four, eight)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
9-7-2-8
(nine, seven, two, eight)
08-15-21-34-35
(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
04-10-12-14-16-19-26-28-42-43-46-49-50-51-57-59-60-61-63-64-67-71
(four, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one)
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
08-15-19-42-47
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
02-16-19-22-25
(two, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
3-2-2-2
(three, two, two, two)
4-5-2-1
(four, five, two, one)
10-13-16-25-29
(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000
02-03-07-16, Bonus: 2
(two, three, seven, sixteen; Bonus: two)
Month: 6, Day: 11, Year: 79
(Month: six; Day: eleven; Year: seventy-nine)
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
10-19-25-30-36
(ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)
JC-7C-7D-3S-8S
(JC, 7C, 7D, 3S, 8S)
0-1-7, Fireball: 3
(zero, one, seven; Fireball: three)
6-3-7-0, Fireball: 3
(six, three, seven, zero; Fireball: three)
02-19-30-37-40, Xtra: 2
(two, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000
05-06-17-31-36-43, Xtra: 5
(five, six, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $4 million
6-8-8, Fireball: 4
(six, eight, eight; Fireball: four)
5-2-2-5, Fireball: 4
(five, two, two, five; Fireball: four)
8-1-0
(eight, one, zero)
9-2-9-4
(nine, two, nine, four)
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
6-4-6-1
(six, four, six, one)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
1-8-3-4
(one, eight, three, four)
01-07-09-10-11-12-18-21-23-25-26-32-41-47-48-54-59-64-66-67
(one, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven)
8-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(eight, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-4-3-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, four, three, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
01-29-39-43-46-47, Kicker: 9-7-5-5-1-3
(one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: nine, seven, five, five, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
1-3-8-0
(one, three, eight, zero)
0-0-3-0
(zero, zero, three, zero)
2-0-1-2-6
(two, zero, one, two, six)
7-5-9-2-2
(seven, five, nine, two, two)
01-02-04-25-38
(one, two, four, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $276,000
10-18-25-32-36
(ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
03-05-12-16-FREE-19-22-26-29
(three, five, twelve, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
03-07-23-26-27-46
(three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-six)
5-2-8-8
(five, two, eight, eight)
8-9-8-5
(eight, nine, eight, five)
5-7-8-4
(five, seven, eight, four)
21-42-49-63
(twenty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-three)
