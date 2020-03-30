(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty)

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

2-8-9-2

(two, eight, nine, two)

2-4-9-6

(two, four, nine, six)

9-9-4-9

(nine, nine, four, nine)

1-1-2-1

(one, one, two, one)

JC-2C-9D-4H-8H

(JC, 2C, 9D, 4H, 8H)

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

6-4-4-8

(six, four, four, eight)

AD

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

9-7-2-8

(nine, seven, two, eight)

08-15-21-34-35

(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

AD

04-10-12-14-16-19-26-28-42-43-46-49-50-51-57-59-60-61-63-64-67-71

(four, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one)

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

08-15-19-42-47

(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

02-16-19-22-25

(two, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

AD

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

3-2-2-2

(three, two, two, two)

4-5-2-1

(four, five, two, one)

10-13-16-25-29

(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

02-03-07-16, Bonus: 2

(two, three, seven, sixteen; Bonus: two)

Month: 6, Day: 11, Year: 79

(Month: six; Day: eleven; Year: seventy-nine)

AD

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

10-19-25-30-36

(ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)

JC-7C-7D-3S-8S

(JC, 7C, 7D, 3S, 8S)

0-1-7, Fireball: 3

(zero, one, seven; Fireball: three)

6-3-7-0, Fireball: 3

(six, three, seven, zero; Fireball: three)

02-19-30-37-40, Xtra: 2

(two, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

AD

05-06-17-31-36-43, Xtra: 5

(five, six, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

6-8-8, Fireball: 4

(six, eight, eight; Fireball: four)

5-2-2-5, Fireball: 4

(five, two, two, five; Fireball: four)

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

9-2-9-4

(nine, two, nine, four)

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

6-4-6-1

(six, four, six, one)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

1-8-3-4

(one, eight, three, four)

01-07-09-10-11-12-18-21-23-25-26-32-41-47-48-54-59-64-66-67

(one, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven)

AD

AD

8-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(eight, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

0-4-3-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, four, three, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

01-29-39-43-46-47, Kicker: 9-7-5-5-1-3

(one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: nine, seven, five, five, one, three)

Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

1-3-8-0

(one, three, eight, zero)

0-0-3-0

(zero, zero, three, zero)

2-0-1-2-6

(two, zero, one, two, six)

7-5-9-2-2

(seven, five, nine, two, two)

01-02-04-25-38

(one, two, four, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $276,000

10-18-25-32-36

(ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

AD

03-05-12-16-FREE-19-22-26-29

(three, five, twelve, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

03-07-23-26-27-46

(three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-six)

5-2-8-8

(five, two, eight, eight)

8-9-8-5

(eight, nine, eight, five)

5-7-8-4

(five, seven, eight, four)

21-42-49-63

(twenty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-three)