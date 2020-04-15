4-3-1-8

(four, three, one, eight)

01-06-11-12-21

(one, six, eleven, twelve, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

04-05-17-23-27-38

(four, five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

1-5-9-7

(one, five, nine, seven)

JH-QH-7C-3D-7D

(JH, QH, 7C, 3D, 7D)

KC-AH-4C-4S-10S

(KC, AH, 4C, 4S, 10S)

21-25-32-36-37, Bonus: 7

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: seven)

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

3-7-7-0

(three, seven, seven, zero)

2-1-6-0

(two, one, six, zero)

9-8-1-8

(nine, eight, one, eight)

0-3-3-2

(zero, three, three, two)

02-05-06-34-36-39

(two, five, six, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

JH-KH-QS-AS-10H

(JH, KH, QS, AS, 10H)

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

4-4-1-3

(four, four, one, three)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

2-2-0-5

(two, two, zero, five)

04-15-18-29-36

(four, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-03-06-07-10-14-21-24-28-31-35-36-38-41-42-44-49-50-55-65-68-79

(one, three, six, seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-nine)

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

03-24-29-36-44

(three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

02-17-18-20-26

(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

08-09-22-27-28-31

(eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

3-2-7-0

(three, two, seven, zero)

4-3-1-5

(four, three, one, five)

08-09-18-36-39

(eight, nine, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

04-10-11-22, Bonus: 8

(four, ten, eleven, twenty-two; Bonus: eight)

06-13-24-26-36

(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Month: 12, Day: 6, Year: 89

(Month: twelve; Day: six; Year: eighty-nine)

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

13-15-17-27-30

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty)

JD-QD-4C-2S-6S

(JD, QD, 4C, 2S, 6S)

0-9-6, Fireball: 2

(zero, nine, six; Fireball: two)

7-6-4-6, Fireball: 2

(seven, six, four, six; Fireball: two)

01-24-29-30-33, Xtra: 2

(one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

3-3-9, Fireball: 3

(three, three, nine; Fireball: three)

3-5-7-4, Fireball: 3

(three, five, seven, four; Fireball: three)

7-3-6

(seven, three, six)

9-6-0-9

(nine, six, zero, nine)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

5-4-4-3

(five, four, four, three)

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

5-9-1-5

(five, nine, one, five)

01-06-09-12-13-16-18-22-25-31-34-43-44-46-50-58-64-74-76-80

(one, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)

6-6-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, six, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

7-5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, five, two, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

04-05-10-21-27-43, Kicker: 8-3-1-2-6-7

(four, five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three; Kicker: eight, three, one, two, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $12.2 million

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

2-7-2-0

(two, seven, two, zero)

6-3-4-9

(six, three, four, nine)

8-7-6-7-8

(eight, seven, six, seven, eight)

0-6-9-5-3

(zero, six, nine, five, three)

02-07-31-33-38

(two, seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000