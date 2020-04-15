4-3-1-8
(four, three, one, eight)
01-06-11-12-21
(one, six, eleven, twelve, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
04-05-17-23-27-38
(four, five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
1-5-9-7
(one, five, nine, seven)
JH-QH-7C-3D-7D
(JH, QH, 7C, 3D, 7D)
KC-AH-4C-4S-10S
(KC, AH, 4C, 4S, 10S)
21-25-32-36-37, Bonus: 7
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: seven)
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
3-7-7-0
(three, seven, seven, zero)
2-1-6-0
(two, one, six, zero)
9-8-1-8
(nine, eight, one, eight)
0-3-3-2
(zero, three, three, two)
02-05-06-34-36-39
(two, five, six, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
JH-KH-QS-AS-10H
(JH, KH, QS, AS, 10H)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
4-4-1-3
(four, four, one, three)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
2-2-0-5
(two, two, zero, five)
04-15-18-29-36
(four, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-03-06-07-10-14-21-24-28-31-35-36-38-41-42-44-49-50-55-65-68-79
(one, three, six, seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-nine)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
03-24-29-36-44
(three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
02-17-18-20-26
(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
08-09-22-27-28-31
(eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
3-2-7-0
(three, two, seven, zero)
4-3-1-5
(four, three, one, five)
08-09-18-36-39
(eight, nine, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
04-10-11-22, Bonus: 8
(four, ten, eleven, twenty-two; Bonus: eight)
06-13-24-26-36
(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Month: 12, Day: 6, Year: 89
(Month: twelve; Day: six; Year: eighty-nine)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
13-15-17-27-30
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty)
JD-QD-4C-2S-6S
(JD, QD, 4C, 2S, 6S)
0-9-6, Fireball: 2
(zero, nine, six; Fireball: two)
7-6-4-6, Fireball: 2
(seven, six, four, six; Fireball: two)
01-24-29-30-33, Xtra: 2
(one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
3-3-9, Fireball: 3
(three, three, nine; Fireball: three)
3-5-7-4, Fireball: 3
(three, five, seven, four; Fireball: three)
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
9-6-0-9
(nine, six, zero, nine)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
5-4-4-3
(five, four, four, three)
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
5-9-1-5
(five, nine, one, five)
01-06-09-12-13-16-18-22-25-31-34-43-44-46-50-58-64-74-76-80
(one, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)
6-6-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, six, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, five, two, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
04-05-10-21-27-43, Kicker: 8-3-1-2-6-7
(four, five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three; Kicker: eight, three, one, two, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $12.2 million
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
2-7-2-0
(two, seven, two, zero)
6-3-4-9
(six, three, four, nine)
8-7-6-7-8
(eight, seven, six, seven, eight)
0-6-9-5-3
(zero, six, nine, five, three)
02-07-31-33-38
(two, seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
