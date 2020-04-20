04-29-30-38-42
(four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-03-20-21-27-47
(one, three, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.19 million
9-9, Wild: 7
(nine, nine; Wild: seven)
6-6, Wild: 3
(six, six; Wild: three)
1-3-0, Wild: 7
(one, three, zero; Wild: seven)
6-0-4, Wild: 3
(six, zero, four; Wild: three)
0-5-1-0, Wild: 7
(zero, five, one, zero; Wild: seven)
1-3-5-7, Wild: 3
(one, three, five, seven; Wild: three)
3-8-9-3-2, Wild: 7
(three, eight, nine, three, two; Wild: seven)
7-9-0-7-7, Wild: 3
(seven, nine, zero, seven, seven; Wild: three)
05-08-13-20-26
(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-9-6-5
(five, nine, six, five)
8-6-9-2
(eight, six, nine, two)
03-16-18-26-33, Power-Up: 3
(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
5-2-9-5
(five, two, nine, five)
8-9-7-0
(eight, nine, seven, zero)
6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, four, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
5-0-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, zero, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
6-5-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, five, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-07-11-14-15, Bonus: 4
(two, seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen; Bonus: four)
01-08-09-10-12-15-16-17-19-21-22-23
(one, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-04-05-07-10-13-15-16-21-22-23
(two, three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-04-06-08-10-11-12-13-16-17-19
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
5-2-7-0, FIREBALL: 3
(five, two, seven, zero; FIREBALL: three)
4-5-6-4, FIREBALL: 7
(four, five, six, four; FIREBALL: seven)
0-6-8-0, FIREBALL: 5
(zero, six, eight, zero; FIREBALL: five)
7-7-3, FIREBALL: 8
(seven, seven, three; FIREBALL: eight)
0-9-5, FIREBALL:
(zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: zero)
4-6-6, FIREBALL: 4
(four, six, six; FIREBALL: four)
07-15-20-21-26
(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)
01-04-08-10-30
(one, four, eight, ten, thirty)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
0-2-3-9
(zero, two, three, nine)
4-3-1-6
(four, three, one, six)
02-03-04-05-12-14
(two, three, four, five, twelve, fourteen)
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
2-8-4-3
(two, eight, four, three)
01-07-08-09-12-13-15-19-20-21-22
(one, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-12-19-22-25-35, Doubler: Y
(one, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)
01-03-06-11-31
(one, three, six, eleven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
1-8-4-6
(one, eight, four, six)
