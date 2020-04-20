04-29-30-38-42

(four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

01-03-20-21-27-47

(one, three, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-seven)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $1.19 million

9-9, Wild: 7

(nine, nine; Wild: seven)

6-6, Wild: 3

(six, six; Wild: three)

1-3-0, Wild: 7

(one, three, zero; Wild: seven)

AD

6-0-4, Wild: 3

(six, zero, four; Wild: three)

0-5-1-0, Wild: 7

(zero, five, one, zero; Wild: seven)

1-3-5-7, Wild: 3

(one, three, five, seven; Wild: three)

3-8-9-3-2, Wild: 7

(three, eight, nine, three, two; Wild: seven)

7-9-0-7-7, Wild: 3

(seven, nine, zero, seven, seven; Wild: three)

05-08-13-20-26

(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

5-9-6-5

(five, nine, six, five)

8-6-9-2

(eight, six, nine, two)

03-16-18-26-33, Power-Up: 3

(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

AD

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

5-2-9-5

(five, two, nine, five)

8-9-7-0

(eight, nine, seven, zero)

6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, four, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-0-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, zero, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

6-5-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12

AD

(six, five, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

02-07-11-14-15, Bonus: 4

(two, seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen; Bonus: four)

01-08-09-10-12-15-16-17-19-21-22-23

(one, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

AD

02-03-04-05-07-10-13-15-16-21-22-23

(two, three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-06-08-10-11-12-13-16-17-19

(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)

5-2-7-0, FIREBALL: 3

(five, two, seven, zero; FIREBALL: three)

4-5-6-4, FIREBALL: 7

(four, five, six, four; FIREBALL: seven)

0-6-8-0, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, six, eight, zero; FIREBALL: five)

AD

7-7-3, FIREBALL: 8

(seven, seven, three; FIREBALL: eight)

0-9-5, FIREBALL:

(zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: zero)

4-6-6, FIREBALL: 4

(four, six, six; FIREBALL: four)

07-15-20-21-26

(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)

AD

01-04-08-10-30

(one, four, eight, ten, thirty)

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

4-3-3

(four, three, three)

0-2-3-9

(zero, two, three, nine)

4-3-1-6

(four, three, one, six)

02-03-04-05-12-14

(two, three, four, five, twelve, fourteen)

7-5-5

(seven, five, five)

2-8-4-3

(two, eight, four, three)

01-07-08-09-12-13-15-19-20-21-22

(one, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-12-19-22-25-35, Doubler: Y

(one, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)

01-03-06-11-31

(one, three, six, eleven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

AD

1-8-4-6

(one, eight, four, six)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.