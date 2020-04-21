Month: 6, Day: 15, Year: 15

(Month: six; Day: fifteen; Year: fifteen)

01-18-24-30-32

(one, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)

QD-JH-KH-AH-4S

(QD, JH, KH, AH, 4S)

2-7-0, Fireball: 7

(two, seven, zero; Fireball: seven)

2-6-5-9, Fireball: 7

(two, six, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

02-16-20-34-40, Xtra: 3

(two, sixteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $333,000

2-3-2, Fireball: 4

(two, three, two; Fireball: four)

3-7-5-9, Fireball: 4

(three, seven, five, nine; Fireball: four)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

1-2-4-3

(one, two, four, three)

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

0-2-4-8

(zero, two, four, eight)

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

9-2-8-5

(nine, two, eight, five)

01-08-11-14-16-17-22-26-29-43-48-50-52-55-61-62-65-67-70-75

(one, eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-five)

8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-0-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, zero, seven, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-5-6

(four, five, six)

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

4-9-9-9

(four, nine, nine, nine)

9-9-1-2

(nine, nine, one, two)

3-1-9-1-6

(three, one, nine, one, six)

5-1-5-7-7

(five, one, five, seven, seven)

04-07-14-28-34

(four, seven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-07-10-13-FREE-20-22-26-32

(one, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

8-8-9-0

(eight, eight, nine, zero)

1-6-9-1

(one, six, nine, one)

4-7-3-9

(four, seven, three, nine)

03-21-22-26-31

(three, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

16-19-29-33-36-38

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.22 million

6-4, Wild: 4

(six, four; Wild: four)

7-1, Wild: 7

(seven, one; Wild: seven)

4-2-1, Wild: 4

(four, two, one; Wild: four)

8-3-5, Wild: 7

(eight, three, five; Wild: seven)

6-9-1-1, Wild: 4

(six, nine, one, one; Wild: four)

6-5-4-5, Wild: 7

(six, five, four, five; Wild: seven)

4-3-1-6-1, Wild: 4

(four, three, one, six, one; Wild: four)

7-7-1-7-1, Wild: 7

(seven, seven, one, seven, one; Wild: seven)

01-09-21-24-26

(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

3-8-6-2

(three, eight, six, two)

9-7-0-7

(nine, seven, zero, seven)

05-10-19-30-35, Extra: 28

(five, ten, nineteen, thirty, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $113,000

04-10-18-27-35, Power-Up: 3

(four, ten, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

9-3-7-7

(nine, three, seven, seven)

3-0-8-3

(three, zero, eight, three)

2-0-9, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-5-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, five, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

7-8-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

0-4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

1-0-6-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, zero, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-7-7-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(one, seven, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)