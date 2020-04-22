01-09-20-40

(one, nine, twenty, forty)

13-17-19-34-38

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

03-04-09-16-30-47

(three, four, nine, sixteen, thirty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

0-1, Wild: 8

(zero, one; Wild: eight)

4-2, Wild: 1

(four, two; Wild: one)

1-3-7, Wild: 8

(one, three, seven; Wild: eight)

4-4-0, Wild: 1

(four, four, zero; Wild: one)

8-2-7-8, Wild: 5

(eight, two, seven, eight; Wild: five)

9-4-4-4, Wild: 1

(nine, four, four, four; Wild: one)

9-8-3-3-9, Wild: 8

(nine, eight, three, three, nine; Wild: eight)

2-5-8-8-1, Wild: 1

(two, five, eight, eight, one; Wild: one)

04-26-27-28-30

(four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

4-7-7-4

(four, seven, seven, four)

4-0-4-9

(four, zero, four, nine)

10-15-20-31-35, Power-Up: 2

(ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

2-2-1-1

(two, two, one, one)

8-9-7-5

(eight, nine, seven, five)

11-14-15-32-33

(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)

2-4-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, four, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-5-0-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, five, zero, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

8-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

9-1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

06-20-21-25-34, Bonus: 2

(six, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

01-02-04-07-09-11-12-13-16-18-19-24

(one, two, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

03-04-05-06-07-09-13-14-15-20-23-24

(three, four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-04-05-10-11-12-14-17-18-20-21-22

(two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

2-3-2-1, FIREBALL: 4

(two, three, two, one; FIREBALL: four)

5-5-2-4, FIREBALL: 1

(five, five, two, four; FIREBALL: one)

3-3-9-5, FIREBALL: 2

(three, three, nine, five; FIREBALL: two)

0-8-6, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, eight, six; FIREBALL: one)

3-3-7, FIREBALL: 8

(three, three, seven; FIREBALL: eight)

5-7-8, FIREBALL: 2

(five, seven, eight; FIREBALL: two)

08-18-19-24-33

(eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

1-3-5-4

(one, three, five, four)

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

9-7-7-5

(nine, seven, seven, five)

03-04-07-08-09-11-15-16-18-20-22

(three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

02-09-23-25-35-49

(two, nine, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10.6 million

18-25-28-29-36-38, Doubler: N

(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

19-21-23-24-30

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

6-5-2-8

(six, five, two, eight)