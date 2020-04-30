(seven, zero, five)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

8-6-2-9

(eight, six, two, nine)

2-5-3-2

(two, five, three, two)

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

0-1-5-7

(zero, one, five, seven)

KC-KH-5H-7H-2S

(KC, KH, 5H, 7H, 2S)

3C-2D-3H-8S-10S

(3C, 2D, 3H, 8S, 10S)

02-04-07-12-34, Bonus: 1

(two, four, seven, twelve, thirty-four; Bonus: one)

21-24-35-39-40-43

(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

8-8-9-5

(eight, eight, nine, five)

AD

5-2-4-6

(five, two, four, six)

02-04-07-10-14

(two, four, seven, ten, fourteen)

9-3-2-1

(nine, three, two, one)

2-5-9-5

(two, five, nine, five)

7D-2H-8H-10H-9S

(7D, 2H, 8H, 10H, 9S)

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

5-8-4-0

(five, eight, four, zero)

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

3-1-4-0

(three, one, four, zero)

11-18-25-36-39

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-04-06-11-14-15-21-26-30-41-43-44-45-46-48-49-59-62-63-68-78-79

(one, four, six, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

AD

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

02-05-07-13-28

(two, five, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

AD

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

6-5-2-4

(six, five, two, four)

3-6-2-7

(three, six, two, seven)

03-06-19-23-33

(three, six, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

08-09-18-20, Bonus: 7

(eight, nine, eighteen, twenty; Bonus: seven)

Month: 3, Day: 31, Year: 98

(Month: three; Day: thirty-one; Year: ninety-eight)

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

05-24-30-31-32

(five, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

QC-JD-4D-5D-2S

(QC, JD, 4D, 5D, 2S)

0-9-0, Fireball: 1

(zero, nine, zero; Fireball: one)

8-2-7-0, Fireball: 1

AD

(eight, two, seven, zero; Fireball: one)

13-14-21-25-33, Xtra: 2

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $112,000

07-09-13-20-27-32, Xtra: 2

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

AD

0-8-1, Fireball: 3

(zero, eight, one; Fireball: three)

7-5-6-2, Fireball: 3

(seven, five, six, two; Fireball: three)

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

0-8-2-7

(zero, eight, two, seven)

1-1-2-2

(one, one, two, two)

01-04-22-29-35

(one, four, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

4-3-3

(four, three, three)

9-4-3-1

(nine, four, three, one)

8-3-1

AD

(eight, three, one)

9-6-4-8

(nine, six, four, eight)

06-12-26-28-31

(six, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

02-06-08-12-13-15-29-30-31-35-36-47-49-52-54-55-59-70-72-78

(two, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

13-29-30-31-37

(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

2-4-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, four, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-2-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, two, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

AD

2-2-4-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, two, four, two; Lucky Sum: ten)