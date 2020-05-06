(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 45.97)

10-20-22-27-29

(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

08-12-13-14-15-19-20-22

(eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

8-9-7-1

(eight, nine, seven, one)

01-05-14-16-18-29

(one, five, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

9-0-4-2

(nine, zero, four, two)

5-3-1-3

(five, three, one, three)

9-4

(nine, four)

1-2

(one, two)

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

4-1-0

(four, one, zero)

6-4-2-4

(six, four, two, four)

5-7-6-4

(five, seven, six, four)

8-7-0-9-7

(eight, seven, zero, nine, seven)

5-6-2-2-7

(five, six, two, two, seven)

7-4

(seven, four)

1-9

(one, nine)

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

8-6-2-3

(eight, six, two, three)

2-0-1-2

(two, zero, one, two)

6-2-9-9-5

(six, two, nine, nine, five)

4-6-8-8-7

(four, six, eight, eight, seven)

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

4-4-3-9

(four, four, three, nine)

0-3-7-5

(zero, three, seven, five)

4-3-2-6-1

(four, three, two, six, one)

0-9-1-2-1

(zero, nine, one, two, one)

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

19-22-33-38-44

(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

01-03-05-10-12-13-26-27-31-33-44-46-47-48-50-53-55-64-71-76, BE: 5

(one, three, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-six; BE: five)

4-1-8, SB: 2

(four, one, eight; SB: two)

9-4-0-8, SB: 2

(nine, four, zero, eight; SB: two)

4-1-8

(four, one, eight)

9-4-0-8

(nine, four, zero, eight)

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

02-13-20-28-30, Cash Ball: 5

(two, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: five)

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

9-8-4-7

(nine, eight, four, seven)

AC-QS-KS-AS-5H

(AC, QS, KS, AS, 5H)

JD-KH-KS-4H-6S

(JD, KH, KS, 4H, 6S)

01-12-27-29-32, Bonus: 31

(one, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-one)

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

6-3-9-2

(six, three, nine, two)

9-6-0-8

(nine, six, zero, eight)

5-9-5-6

(five, nine, five, six)

8-2-1-3

(eight, two, one, three)

02-05-12-18-25-27

(two, five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.4 million

2C-10D-8H-9H-2S

(2C, 10D, 8H, 9H, 2S)

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

3-5-7-1

(three, five, seven, one)

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

7-2-0-6

(seven, two, zero, six)

01-15-24-27-30

(one, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-06-07-09-16-17-18-20-23-33-35-38-39-46-53-55-62-64-66-69-76-78

(two, six, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

