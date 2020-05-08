(zero, nine, one)
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
4-8-9-9
(four, eight, nine, nine)
7-7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven, seven)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
2-0-5-8
(two, zero, five, eight)
KS-8D-4H-7H-7S
(KS, 8D, 4H, 7H, 7S)
KD-6D-10D-8H-5S
(KD, 6D, 10D, 8H, 5S)
18-24-28-33-35, Bonus: 30
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
0-4-5-4
(zero, four, five, four)
5-3-6-8
(five, three, six, eight)
01-04-06-26-28
(one, four, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
8-7-4-2
(eight, seven, four, two)
2-0-4-9
(two, zero, four, nine)
AC-KD-KS-5D-2H
(AC, KD, KS, 5D, 2H)
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
6-6-5-9
(six, six, five, nine)
0-7-6
(zero, seven, six)
9-4-6-8
(nine, four, six, eight)
06-13-16-24-28
(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-02-05-08-14-15-19-27-28-30-37-39-41-42-50-52-54-62-64-70-76-80
(one, two, five, eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-six, eighty)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
03-12-32-44-46
(three, twelve, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
04-07-11-24-25
(four, seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
4-0-0-4
(four, zero, zero, four)
1-9-6-6
(one, nine, six, six)
20-22-23-34-38
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
05-11-22-27, Bonus: 16
(five, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Bonus: sixteen)
Month: 10, Day: 14, Year: 48
(Month: ten; Day: fourteen; Year: forty-eight)
2-2-7
(two, two, seven)
14-27-29-31-37
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
5-6-7, Fireball: 7
(five, six, seven; Fireball: seven)
4-7-3-2, Fireball: 7
(four, seven, three, two; Fireball: seven)
13-26-27-37-38, Xtra: 2
(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
4-6-8, Fireball: 9
(four, six, eight; Fireball: nine)
5-5-0-5, Fireball: 9
(five, five, zero, five; Fireball: nine)
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
2-8-8-1
(two, eight, eight, one)
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
8-1-3-3
(eight, one, three, three)
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
3-8-5-3
(three, eight, five, three)
12-13-20-22-23-31-34-35-39-43-48-50-53-57-58-62-64-69-70-74
(twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four)
01-06-25-32-43
(one, six, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-three)
2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-8-0-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, eight, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
2-5-8-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(two, five, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-1-0
(nine, one, zero)
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
6-9-2-1
(six, nine, two, one)
4-9-7-4
(four, nine, seven, four)
4-4-9-0-4
(four, four, nine, zero, four)
6-1-6-3-6
(six, one, six, three, six)
02-15-19-21-34
(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
