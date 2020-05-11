Estimated jackpot: $320,000

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

3-1-8-7

(three, one, eight, seven)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.72

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.72)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

06-12-16-28-33

(six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

07-21-23-31-32

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

02-04-05-07-08-12-13-22

(two, four, five, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

6-8-8-1

(six, eight, eight, one)

16-19-20-21-23-24

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

6-5-2-5

(six, five, two, five)

0-5-5-8

(zero, five, five, eight)

9-2

(nine, two)

4-8

(four, eight)

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

3-9-3-7

(three, nine, three, seven)

0-7-5-1

(zero, seven, five, one)

9-1-2-0-2

(nine, one, two, zero, two)

0-8-3-1-9

(zero, eight, three, one, nine)

1-3

(one, three)

7-6

(seven, six)

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

2-4-3-4

(two, four, three, four)

9-9-7-6

(nine, nine, seven, six)

7-6-3-2-5

(seven, six, three, two, five)

2-3-2-5-1

(two, three, two, five, one)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

5-7-1-2

(five, seven, one, two)

2-7-6-2

(two, seven, six, two)

9-0-9-0-8

(nine, zero, nine, zero, eight)

9-3-0-0-9

(nine, three, zero, zero, nine)

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

20-21-24-34-39-45, Extra Shot: 16

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five; Extra Shot: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million

10-26-34-37-42

(ten, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

01-10-19-22-45

(one, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

01-04-06-10-16-22-23-28-32-33-37-40-48-51-52-58-65-69-73-79, BE: 48

(one, four, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-nine; BE: forty-eight)

1-0-4, SB: 2

(one, zero, four; SB: two)

3-0-3-2, SB: 2

(three, zero, three, two; SB: two)

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

3-0-3-2

(three, zero, three, two)

8-5-9

(eight, five, nine)

4-8-4

(four, eight, four)

10-19-22-29-30, Cash Ball: 15

(ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

KD-JS-KS-3C-5H

(KD, JS, KS, 3C, 5H)

01-02-05-20, Cash Ball: 6

(one, two, five, twenty; Cash Ball: six)

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

6-4-3

(six, four, three)

6-2-6-8

(six, two, six, eight)

0-1-1-6

(zero, one, one, six)