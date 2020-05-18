01-23-24-25, Bonus: 15
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: fifteen)
Month: 12, Day: 14, Year: 25
(Month: twelve; Day: fourteen; Year: twenty-five)
11-15-18-22-28
(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
4-0-3, Fireball: 1
(four, zero, three; Fireball: one)
6-5-7-1, Fireball: 1
(six, five, seven, one; Fireball: one)
17-18-22-35-40, Xtra: 2
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $292,000
02-22-23-24-33-49, Xtra: 3
(two, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-nine; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
8-3-7, Fireball: 4
(eight, three, seven; Fireball: four)
2-3-4-1, Fireball: 4
(two, three, four, one; Fireball: four)
8-0-4
(eight, zero, four)
4-6-1-3
(four, six, one, three)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
6-7-0-2
(six, seven, zero, two)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
6-0-1-8
(six, zero, one, eight)
01-04-06-07-10-11-19-20-22-23-24-31-45-46-49-58-65-69-76-79
(one, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, one, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
11-21-22-30-43-47, Kicker: 3-9-6-8-2-8
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-three, forty-seven; Kicker: three, nine, six, eight, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
9-9-3-8
(nine, nine, three, eight)
5-2-5-1
(five, two, five, one)
7-0-4-4-3
(seven, zero, four, four, three)
4-2-2-1-4
(four, two, two, one, four)
21-33-34-35-39
(twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
09-17-26-32-33
(nine, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
01-06-09-13-FREE-18-23-27-30
(one, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
0-8-8-3
(zero, eight, eight, three)
7-4-2-4
(seven, four, two, four)
1-9-5-6
(one, nine, five, six)
02-09-15-17-38
(two, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
06-10-28-30-37-40
(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
4-7, Wild: 9
(four, seven; Wild: nine)
2-8, Wild: 8
(two, eight; Wild: eight)
9-0-8, Wild: 9
(nine, zero, eight; Wild: nine)
3-3-5, Wild: 8
(three, three, five; Wild: eight)
7-2-3-0, Wild: 9
(seven, two, three, zero; Wild: nine)
1-8-5-3, Wild: 8
(one, eight, five, three; Wild: eight)
8-3-3-7-2, Wild: 9
(eight, three, three, seven, two; Wild: nine)
4-7-7-5-8, Wild: 8
(four, seven, seven, five, eight; Wild: eight)
04-08-09-13-20
(four, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-9-2-4
(three, nine, two, four)
9-6-9-6
(nine, six, nine, six)
03-19-27-34-38, Power-Up: 3
(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
4-9-0-3
(four, nine, zero, three)
7-2-6-4
(seven, two, six, four)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.