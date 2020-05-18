01-23-24-25, Bonus: 15

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: fifteen)

Month: 12, Day: 14, Year: 25

(Month: twelve; Day: fourteen; Year: twenty-five)

11-15-18-22-28

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

AD

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

4-0-3, Fireball: 1

(four, zero, three; Fireball: one)

6-5-7-1, Fireball: 1

(six, five, seven, one; Fireball: one)

17-18-22-35-40, Xtra: 2

AD

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $292,000

02-22-23-24-33-49, Xtra: 3

(two, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-nine; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

8-3-7, Fireball: 4

(eight, three, seven; Fireball: four)

2-3-4-1, Fireball: 4

(two, three, four, one; Fireball: four)

8-0-4

(eight, zero, four)

4-6-1-3

(four, six, one, three)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

6-7-0-2

(six, seven, zero, two)

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

6-0-1-8

AD

(six, zero, one, eight)

01-04-06-07-10-11-19-20-22-23-24-31-45-46-49-58-65-69-76-79

(one, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

AD

8-1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, one, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

11-21-22-30-43-47, Kicker: 3-9-6-8-2-8

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-three, forty-seven; Kicker: three, nine, six, eight, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

9-9-3-8

(nine, nine, three, eight)

AD

5-2-5-1

(five, two, five, one)

7-0-4-4-3

(seven, zero, four, four, three)

4-2-2-1-4

(four, two, two, one, four)

21-33-34-35-39

(twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

09-17-26-32-33

(nine, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

01-06-09-13-FREE-18-23-27-30

(one, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

0-8-8-3

(zero, eight, eight, three)

7-4-2-4

AD

(seven, four, two, four)

1-9-5-6

(one, nine, five, six)

02-09-15-17-38

(two, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

06-10-28-30-37-40

(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

4-7, Wild: 9

(four, seven; Wild: nine)

2-8, Wild: 8

(two, eight; Wild: eight)

9-0-8, Wild: 9

(nine, zero, eight; Wild: nine)

3-3-5, Wild: 8

(three, three, five; Wild: eight)

7-2-3-0, Wild: 9

(seven, two, three, zero; Wild: nine)

1-8-5-3, Wild: 8

(one, eight, five, three; Wild: eight)

8-3-3-7-2, Wild: 9

(eight, three, three, seven, two; Wild: nine)

4-7-7-5-8, Wild: 8

(four, seven, seven, five, eight; Wild: eight)

04-08-09-13-20

(four, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

3-9-2-4

(three, nine, two, four)

9-6-9-6

(nine, six, nine, six)

03-19-27-34-38, Power-Up: 3

AD

(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

AD

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

4-9-0-3

(four, nine, zero, three)

7-2-6-4

(seven, two, six, four)