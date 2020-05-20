0-2-4
(zero, two, four)
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
0-0-5-0
(zero, zero, five, zero)
7-0-4-2
(seven, zero, four, two)
14-15-19-23-30
(fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
07-08-15-20-25-27
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
7-7-3-5
(seven, seven, three, five)
JC-QD-AS-6D-3S
(JC, QD, AS, 6D, 3S)
JH-AS-3C-7C-6S
(JH, AS, 3C, 7C, 6S)
04-15-24-26-29, Bonus: 19
(four, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: nineteen)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
7-2-6
(seven, two, six)
2-8-2-6
(two, eight, two, six)
8-9-6-3
(eight, nine, six, three)
1-5-1-7
(one, five, one, seven)
9-5-6-8
(nine, five, six, eight)
14-21-22-23-45-46
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million
QH-QS-3D-7D-6H
(QH, QS, 3D, 7D, 6H)
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
7-0-7-9
(seven, zero, seven, nine)
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
2-2-6-2
(two, two, six, two)
06-16-22-24-32
(six, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $338,000
02-03-10-13-21-22-23-26-27-28-32-34-36-37-48-50-52-57-61-71-74-80
(two, three, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-four, eighty)
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
04-10-15-18-24
(four, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000
06-07-13-28-31
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
05-06-10-16-24-35
(five, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
3-6-5-0
(three, six, five, zero)
8-0-1-3
(eight, zero, one, three)
15-16-30-33-38
(fifteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
02-07-10-14, Bonus: 3
(two, seven, ten, fourteen; Bonus: three)
01-20-30-42-44
(one, twenty, thirty, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Month: 6, Day: 12, Year: 85
(Month: six; Day: twelve; Year: eighty-five)
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
08-10-19-23-32
(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
8-0-0, Fireball: 7
(eight, zero, zero; Fireball: seven)
0-3-5-3, Fireball: 7
(zero, three, five, three; Fireball: seven)
06-18-21-25-34, Xtra: 3
(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $583,000
6-7-9, Fireball: 1
(six, seven, nine; Fireball: one)
6-8-3-4, Fireball: 1
(six, eight, three, four; Fireball: one)
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
5-1-9-7
(five, one, nine, seven)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
4-5-9-2
(four, five, nine, two)
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
7-8-6-9
(seven, eight, six, nine)
07-08-11-12-14-20-21-24-27-29-30-35-39-44-45-46-58-60-69-70
(seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy)
0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: seven)
4-6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(four, six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
04-12-16-18-19-45, Kicker: 5-7-8-9-8-2
(four, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, forty-five; Kicker: five, seven, eight, nine, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
6-7-5-4
(six, seven, five, four)
1-6-9-3
(one, six, nine, three)
1-2-8-5-1
(one, two, eight, five, one)
6-5-7-3-8
(six, five, seven, three, eight)
08-16-19-21-31
(eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.