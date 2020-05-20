0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

0-0-5-0

(zero, zero, five, zero)

7-0-4-2

(seven, zero, four, two)

14-15-19-23-30

(fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

07-08-15-20-25-27

(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

AD

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

7-7-3-5

(seven, seven, three, five)

JC-QD-AS-6D-3S

(JC, QD, AS, 6D, 3S)

JH-AS-3C-7C-6S

(JH, AS, 3C, 7C, 6S)

AD

04-15-24-26-29, Bonus: 19

(four, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: nineteen)

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

2-8-2-6

(two, eight, two, six)

8-9-6-3

(eight, nine, six, three)

1-5-1-7

(one, five, one, seven)

9-5-6-8

(nine, five, six, eight)

14-21-22-23-45-46

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

QH-QS-3D-7D-6H

(QH, QS, 3D, 7D, 6H)

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

7-0-7-9

(seven, zero, seven, nine)

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

2-2-6-2

(two, two, six, two)

06-16-22-24-32

AD

(six, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $338,000

02-03-10-13-21-22-23-26-27-28-32-34-36-37-48-50-52-57-61-71-74-80

(two, three, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-four, eighty)

AD

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

04-10-15-18-24

(four, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $580,000

06-07-13-28-31

(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

05-06-10-16-24-35

(five, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

AD

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

3-6-5-0

(three, six, five, zero)

8-0-1-3

(eight, zero, one, three)

15-16-30-33-38

(fifteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

02-07-10-14, Bonus: 3

(two, seven, ten, fourteen; Bonus: three)

01-20-30-42-44

(one, twenty, thirty, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Month: 6, Day: 12, Year: 85

(Month: six; Day: twelve; Year: eighty-five)

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

08-10-19-23-32

(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

AD

8-0-0, Fireball: 7

(eight, zero, zero; Fireball: seven)

0-3-5-3, Fireball: 7

(zero, three, five, three; Fireball: seven)

AD

06-18-21-25-34, Xtra: 3

(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $583,000

6-7-9, Fireball: 1

(six, seven, nine; Fireball: one)

6-8-3-4, Fireball: 1

(six, eight, three, four; Fireball: one)

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

5-1-9-7

(five, one, nine, seven)

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

4-5-9-2

(four, five, nine, two)

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

7-8-6-9

(seven, eight, six, nine)

07-08-11-12-14-20-21-24-27-29-30-35-39-44-45-46-58-60-69-70

(seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy)

AD

0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: seven)

AD

4-6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(four, six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

04-12-16-18-19-45, Kicker: 5-7-8-9-8-2

(four, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, forty-five; Kicker: five, seven, eight, nine, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

5-3-5

(five, three, five)

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

6-7-5-4

(six, seven, five, four)

1-6-9-3

(one, six, nine, three)

1-2-8-5-1

(one, two, eight, five, one)

6-5-7-3-8

(six, five, seven, three, eight)

08-16-19-21-31

(eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.