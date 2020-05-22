07-19-20-25, Bonus: 14

(seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five; Bonus: fourteen)

Month: 10, Day: 11, Year: 24

(Month: ten; Day: eleven; Year: twenty-four)

16-23-29-32-37

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

4-5-6, Fireball: 6

(four, five, six; Fireball: six)

1-1-3-0, Fireball: 6

(one, one, three, zero; Fireball: six)

06-10-11-16-34, Xtra: 2

(six, ten, eleven, sixteen, thirty-four; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.03 million

8-2-6, Fireball: 5

(eight, two, six; Fireball: five)

3-7-4-1, Fireball: 5

(three, seven, four, one; Fireball: five)

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

2-3-5-4

(two, three, five, four)

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

8-3-5-2

(eight, three, five, two)

7-7-8

(seven, seven, eight)

9-4-2-5

(nine, four, two, five)

02-04-11-13-15-17-30-32-36-38-39-41-53-55-65-67-68-69-72-75

(two, four, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five)

9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-7-1-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, seven, one, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

1-5-9-9

(one, five, nine, nine)

2-4-7-8

(two, four, seven, eight)

6-4-0-3-9

(six, four, zero, three, nine)

2-7-6-3-9

(two, seven, six, three, nine)

05-11-18-20-28

(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-08-10-14-FREE-17-23-26-32

(one, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

7-1-7-8

(seven, one, seven, eight)

8-1-3-9

(eight, one, three, nine)

9-2-5-8

(nine, two, five, eight)

20-21-22-24-35

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

14-19-40-42-45-47

(fourteen, nineteen, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.15 million

3-1, Wild: 4

(three, one; Wild: four)

1-1, Wild: 6

(one, one; Wild: six)

1-0-1, Wild: 4

(one, zero, one; Wild: four)

8-2-7, Wild: 6

(eight, two, seven; Wild: six)

5-0-1-8, Wild: 4

(five, zero, one, eight; Wild: four)

4-7-5-9, Wild: 6

(four, seven, five, nine; Wild: six)

2-3-4-1-3, Wild: 4

(two, three, four, one, three; Wild: four)

6-7-3-7-7, Wild: 6

(six, seven, three, seven, seven; Wild: six)

05-07-13-15-20

(five, seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

3-1-6-0

(three, one, six, zero)

7-1-6-8

(seven, one, six, eight)

01-11-21-32-38, Power-Up: 2

(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

7-5-1

(seven, five, one)

3-2-1-4

(three, two, one, four)

6-4-1-9

(six, four, one, nine)

9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

0-8-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-6-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, six, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-0-8-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, zero, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-9-1-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, nine, one, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

21-25-30-33-34, Bonus: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

