07-19-20-25, Bonus: 14
(seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five; Bonus: fourteen)
Month: 10, Day: 11, Year: 24
(Month: ten; Day: eleven; Year: twenty-four)
16-23-29-32-37
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
4-5-6, Fireball: 6
(four, five, six; Fireball: six)
1-1-3-0, Fireball: 6
(one, one, three, zero; Fireball: six)
06-10-11-16-34, Xtra: 2
(six, ten, eleven, sixteen, thirty-four; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.03 million
8-2-6, Fireball: 5
(eight, two, six; Fireball: five)
3-7-4-1, Fireball: 5
(three, seven, four, one; Fireball: five)
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
2-3-5-4
(two, three, five, four)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
8-3-5-2
(eight, three, five, two)
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
9-4-2-5
(nine, four, two, five)
02-04-11-13-15-17-30-32-36-38-39-41-53-55-65-67-68-69-72-75
(two, four, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five)
9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-7-1-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, seven, one, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
1-5-9-9
(one, five, nine, nine)
2-4-7-8
(two, four, seven, eight)
6-4-0-3-9
(six, four, zero, three, nine)
2-7-6-3-9
(two, seven, six, three, nine)
05-11-18-20-28
(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-08-10-14-FREE-17-23-26-32
(one, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
7-1-7-8
(seven, one, seven, eight)
8-1-3-9
(eight, one, three, nine)
9-2-5-8
(nine, two, five, eight)
20-21-22-24-35
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
14-19-40-42-45-47
(fourteen, nineteen, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4.15 million
3-1, Wild: 4
(three, one; Wild: four)
1-1, Wild: 6
(one, one; Wild: six)
1-0-1, Wild: 4
(one, zero, one; Wild: four)
8-2-7, Wild: 6
(eight, two, seven; Wild: six)
5-0-1-8, Wild: 4
(five, zero, one, eight; Wild: four)
4-7-5-9, Wild: 6
(four, seven, five, nine; Wild: six)
2-3-4-1-3, Wild: 4
(two, three, four, one, three; Wild: four)
6-7-3-7-7, Wild: 6
(six, seven, three, seven, seven; Wild: six)
05-07-13-15-20
(five, seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
3-1-6-0
(three, one, six, zero)
7-1-6-8
(seven, one, six, eight)
01-11-21-32-38, Power-Up: 2
(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
3-2-1-4
(three, two, one, four)
6-4-1-9
(six, four, one, nine)
9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
0-8-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-6-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, six, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-0-8-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, zero, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-9-1-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, nine, one, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
21-25-30-33-34, Bonus: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: two)
