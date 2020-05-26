JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
1-3-6, Fireball: 5
(one, three, six; Fireball: five)
5-7-6-3, Fireball: 5
(five, seven, six, three; Fireball: five)
03-04-09-32-34, Xtra: 3
(three, four, nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
4-6-5, Fireball: 7
(four, six, five; Fireball: seven)
5-0-8-5, Fireball: 7
(five, zero, eight, five; Fireball: seven)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
2-0-6-7
(two, zero, six, seven)
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
7-4-4-9
(seven, four, four, nine)
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
8-4-3-8
(eight, four, three, eight)
04-06-07-11-15-16-17-20-21-23-33-34-35-42-43-49-67-70-76-78
(four, six, seven, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-7-9-2, Lucky Sum: 22
(four, seven, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
6-3-0
(six, three, zero)
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
5-2-5-9
(five, two, five, nine)
8-0-0-9
(eight, zero, zero, nine)
3-9-1-6-0
(three, nine, one, six, zero)
9-7-1-4-0
(nine, seven, one, four, zero)
05-06-10-14-34
(five, six, ten, fourteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
15-30-31-32-33
(fifteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
01-05-10-15-FREE-19-24-25-29
(one, five, ten, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
1-7-3-3
(one, seven, three, three)
0-6-9-4
(zero, six, nine, four)
4-0-2-7
(four, zero, two, seven)
14-17-20-27-29
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
08-10-17-19-40-48
(eight, ten, seventeen, nineteen, forty, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million
3-9, Wild: 7
(three, nine; Wild: seven)
0-6, Wild: 3
(zero, six; Wild: three)
7-1-5, Wild: 7
(seven, one, five; Wild: seven)
0-7-0, Wild: 3
(zero, seven, zero; Wild: three)
1-6-6-0, Wild: 7
(one, six, six, zero; Wild: seven)
9-8-6-9, Wild: 3
(nine, eight, six, nine; Wild: three)
0-9-8-4-4, Wild: 7
(zero, nine, eight, four, four; Wild: seven)
1-7-8-5-9, Wild: 3
(one, seven, eight, five, nine; Wild: three)
03-10-12-17-19
(three, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
6-6-3-4
(six, six, three, four)
6-4-3-9
(six, four, three, nine)
06-17-18-20-30, Extra: 3
(six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty; Extra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
02-14-19-25-36, Power-Up: 2
(two, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
7-4-4-6
(seven, four, four, six)
7-8-0-8
(seven, eight, zero, eight)
1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: ten)
2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-3-3-0, Lucky Sum: 6
(zero, three, three, zero; Lucky Sum: six)
4-3-1-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, three, one, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
7-6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
