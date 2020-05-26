JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

1-3-6, Fireball: 5

(one, three, six; Fireball: five)

5-7-6-3, Fireball: 5

(five, seven, six, three; Fireball: five)

03-04-09-32-34, Xtra: 3

(three, four, nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $273,000

4-6-5, Fireball: 7

(four, six, five; Fireball: seven)

5-0-8-5, Fireball: 7

(five, zero, eight, five; Fireball: seven)

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

2-0-6-7

(two, zero, six, seven)

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

7-4-4-9

(seven, four, four, nine)

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

8-4-3-8

(eight, four, three, eight)

04-06-07-11-15-16-17-20-21-23-33-34-35-42-43-49-67-70-76-78

(four, six, seven, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-7-9-2, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, seven, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

6-3-0

(six, three, zero)

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

5-2-5-9

(five, two, five, nine)

8-0-0-9

(eight, zero, zero, nine)

3-9-1-6-0

(three, nine, one, six, zero)

9-7-1-4-0

(nine, seven, one, four, zero)

05-06-10-14-34

(five, six, ten, fourteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

15-30-31-32-33

(fifteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

01-05-10-15-FREE-19-24-25-29

(one, five, ten, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

1-7-3-3

(one, seven, three, three)

0-6-9-4

(zero, six, nine, four)

4-0-2-7

(four, zero, two, seven)

14-17-20-27-29

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

08-10-17-19-40-48

(eight, ten, seventeen, nineteen, forty, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

3-9, Wild: 7

(three, nine; Wild: seven)

0-6, Wild: 3

(zero, six; Wild: three)

7-1-5, Wild: 7

(seven, one, five; Wild: seven)

0-7-0, Wild: 3

(zero, seven, zero; Wild: three)

1-6-6-0, Wild: 7

(one, six, six, zero; Wild: seven)

9-8-6-9, Wild: 3

(nine, eight, six, nine; Wild: three)

0-9-8-4-4, Wild: 7

(zero, nine, eight, four, four; Wild: seven)

1-7-8-5-9, Wild: 3

(one, seven, eight, five, nine; Wild: three)

03-10-12-17-19

(three, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

6-6-3-4

(six, six, three, four)

6-4-3-9

(six, four, three, nine)

06-17-18-20-30, Extra: 3

(six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty; Extra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

02-14-19-25-36, Power-Up: 2

(two, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

9-3-9

(nine, three, nine)

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

7-4-4-6

(seven, four, four, six)

7-8-0-8

(seven, eight, zero, eight)

1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: ten)

2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

0-3-3-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(zero, three, three, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

4-3-1-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, three, one, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

7-6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

