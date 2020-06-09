JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
8-3-6, Fireball: 3
6-7-8-0, Fireball: 3
05-18-19-22-43, Xtra: 4
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
7-5-6, Fireball: 8
7-8-7-5, Fireball: 8
5-0-6
3-6-9-1
1-8-4
1-7-9-4
9-8-7
1-3-7-7
10-11-13-16-17-18-22-23-27-51-52-53-58-62-64-65-66-67-73-74
6-5-9, Lucky Sum: 20
3-5-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16
2-0-7
3-7-7
1-8-8-2
9-9-8-3
6-1-7-7-0
1-0-3-4-5
16-25-26-27-33
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
06-09-22-24-36
7-7-5
03-06-09-15-FREE-20-24-27-32
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
4-6-5-9
2-3-0-4
5-4-3-3
13-15-24-29-42
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
03-11-22-24-27-32
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
8-2, Wild: 9
5-6, Wild: 1
4-4-3, Wild: 9
3-9-3, Wild: 1
3-4-4-9, Wild: 9
6-0-1-4, Wild: 1
4-7-0-8-8, Wild: 9
0-9-3-8-9, Wild: 1
12-13-15-23-27
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
0-3-1-3
7-1-1-6
10-12-17-23-28, Extra: 34
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
11-13-14-16-28, Power-Up: 2
1-5-6
0-4-5
5-8-0-8
0-0-4-1
1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 12
4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7
5-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19
7-3-0-5, Lucky Sum: 15
3-6-6-6, Lucky Sum: 21
8-2-0-8, Lucky Sum: 18
