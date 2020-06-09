JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

8-3-6, Fireball: 3

(eight, three, six; Fireball: three)

6-7-8-0, Fireball: 3

(six, seven, eight, zero; Fireball: three)

05-18-19-22-43, Xtra: 4

(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-three; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

7-5-6, Fireball: 8

(seven, five, six; Fireball: eight)

7-8-7-5, Fireball: 8

(seven, eight, seven, five; Fireball: eight)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

3-6-9-1

(three, six, nine, one)

1-8-4

(one, eight, four)

1-7-9-4

(one, seven, nine, four)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

1-3-7-7

(one, three, seven, seven)

10-11-13-16-17-18-22-23-27-51-52-53-58-62-64-65-66-67-73-74

(ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four)

6-5-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-5-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, five, seven, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-0-7

(two, zero, seven)

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

1-8-8-2

(one, eight, eight, two)

9-9-8-3

(nine, nine, eight, three)

6-1-7-7-0

(six, one, seven, seven, zero)

1-0-3-4-5

(one, zero, three, four, five)

16-25-26-27-33

(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

06-09-22-24-36

(six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-six)

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

03-06-09-15-FREE-20-24-27-32

(three, six, nine, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $11,000

4-6-5-9

(four, six, five, nine)

2-3-0-4

(two, three, zero, four)

5-4-3-3

(five, four, three, three)

13-15-24-29-42

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

03-11-22-24-27-32

(three, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

8-2, Wild: 9

(eight, two; Wild: nine)

5-6, Wild: 1

(five, six; Wild: one)

4-4-3, Wild: 9

(four, four, three; Wild: nine)

3-9-3, Wild: 1

(three, nine, three; Wild: one)

3-4-4-9, Wild: 9

(three, four, four, nine; Wild: nine)

6-0-1-4, Wild: 1

(six, zero, one, four; Wild: one)

4-7-0-8-8, Wild: 9

(four, seven, zero, eight, eight; Wild: nine)

0-9-3-8-9, Wild: 1

(zero, nine, three, eight, nine; Wild: one)

12-13-15-23-27

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

0-3-1-3

(zero, three, one, three)

7-1-1-6

(seven, one, one, six)

10-12-17-23-28, Extra: 34

(ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Extra: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

11-13-14-16-28, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight; Power, Up: two)

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

5-8-0-8

(five, eight, zero, eight)

0-0-4-1

(zero, zero, four, one)

1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(four, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

5-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

7-3-0-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, three, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-6-6-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, six, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

8-2-0-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, two, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)