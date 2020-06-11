Month: 11, Day: 29, Year: 41

(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-nine; Year: forty-one)

09-10-24-35-37

(nine, ten, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

9-2-1, Fireball: 4

(nine, two, one; Fireball: four)

4-6-3-8, Fireball: 4

AD

(four, six, three, eight; Fireball: four)

05-11-16-26-39, Xtra: 2

(five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

AD

23-26-31-35-38-42, Xtra: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

2-6-9, Fireball: 7

(two, six, nine; Fireball: seven)

2-7-4-6, Fireball: 7

(two, seven, four, six; Fireball: seven)

5-8-3

(five, eight, three)

4-1-1-0

(four, one, one, zero)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

2-6-1-4

(two, six, one, four)

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

3-8-9-7

(three, eight, nine, seven)

03-06-08-10-16-18-20-21-25-30-33-34-35-41-46-56-61-63-77-80

(three, six, eight, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-seven, eighty)

AD

4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

1-0-9-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, zero, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

AD

5-6-3

(five, six, three)

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

4-1-6-8

(four, one, six, eight)

1-2-3-8

(one, two, three, eight)

9-2-9-1-5

(nine, two, nine, one, five)

6-6-8-6-9

(six, six, eight, six, nine)

05-09-14-35-39

(five, nine, fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-07-21-23-24

(four, seven, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

01-05-12-16-FREE-17-24-26-30

(one, five, twelve, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

3-3-7-5

(three, three, seven, five)

AD

6-9-5-5

(six, nine, five, five)

8-3-2-8

(eight, three, two, eight)

14-18-27-31-42

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

06-19-26-39-41-42

(six, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $880,000

7-3, Wild: 6

AD

(seven, three; Wild: six)

3-2, Wild: 2

(three, two; Wild: two)

6-4-7, Wild: 6

(six, four, seven; Wild: six)

1-1-3, Wild: 2

(one, one, three; Wild: two)

1-3-1-7, Wild: 6

(one, three, one, seven; Wild: six)

7-5-0-5, Wild: 2

(seven, five, zero, five; Wild: two)

3-9-7-6-2, Wild: 6

(three, nine, seven, six, two; Wild: six)

5-0-2-8-5, Wild: 2

(five, zero, two, eight, five; Wild: two)

01-05-11-14-21

AD

(one, five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

8-2-8-6

(eight, two, eight, six)

5-5-9-3

(five, five, nine, three)

07-09-13-17-31, Extra: 5

(seven, nine, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one; Extra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

02-12-14-33-37, Power-Up: 2

(two, twelve, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

8-8-6-4

(eight, eight, six, four)

1-3-9-1

AD

(one, three, nine, one)

5-4-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, four, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, four, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

0-6-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, six, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

AD

2-3-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, three, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-4-0-7, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, four, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)