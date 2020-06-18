Month: 3, Day: 24, Year: 68

05-09-22-28-33

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

8-7-2, Fireball: 7

8-3-2-3, Fireball: 7

01-10-18-24-38, Xtra: 2

01-04-27-31-34-36, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

9-7-0, Fireball: 6

9-2-8-6, Fireball: 6

1-3-8

2-6-0-3

2-0-8

2-4-5-7

4-9-1

7-3-4-6

01-02-05-10-15-16-18-26-28-30-35-36-43-46-49-61-67-68-75-79

8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12

2-8-4-6, Lucky Sum: 20

2-6-0

8-3-6

4-5-7-7

8-7-2-5

1-7-5-8-8

2-4-5-7-1

10-14-18-26-33

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

02-18-21-24-25

7-8-9

04-08-12-15-FREE-20-22-28-30

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

3-7-3-5

1-1-1-6

7-8-3-4

08-09-11-35-41

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

05-11-15-28-43-49

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

1-3, Wild: 6

4-9, Wild: 9

3-5-7, Wild: 6

2-4-7, Wild: 9

4-8-0-2, Wild: 6

1-8-2-5, Wild: 9

8-4-3-3-0, Wild: 6

2-6-2-3-1, Wild: 9

02-04-05-11-16

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

0-5-8-7

8-6-8-4

21-23-26-28-29, Extra: 9

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

06-17-19-23-27, Power-Up: 2

8-9-1

6-8-6

6-9-8-9

0-8-2-1

3-3-5, Lucky Sum: 11

5-7-7, Lucky Sum: 19

0-1-5, Lucky Sum: 6

2-7-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21

1-6-0-4, Lucky Sum: 11

7-4-0-7, Lucky Sum: 18

