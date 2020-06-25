Month: 4, Day: 18, Year: 32
(Month: four; Day: eighteen; Year: thirty-two)
09-11-12-20-29
(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-nine)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
5-7-7, Fireball: 5
(five, seven, seven; Fireball: five)
4-3-9-7, Fireball: 5
(four, three, nine, seven; Fireball: five)
12-15-24-32-37, Xtra: 4
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
06-13-16-17-18-46, Xtra: 2
(six, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, forty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
6-7-2, Fireball: 9
(six, seven, two; Fireball: nine)
9-2-0-4, Fireball: 9
(nine, two, zero, four; Fireball: nine)
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
4-8-6-4
(four, eight, six, four)
6-2-7
(six, two, seven)
5-3-7-0
(five, three, seven, zero)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
0-5-9-1
(zero, five, nine, one)
03-04-06-07-09-10-11-17-20-21-27-31-32-33-41-48-61-66-67-71
(three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one)
2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-4-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, four, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
2-6-3-3
(two, six, three, three)
1-4-1-9
(one, four, one, nine)
7-9-3-3-9
(seven, nine, three, three, nine)
2-6-2-6-4
(two, six, two, six, four)
02-04-12-24-39
(two, four, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-05-12-19-20
(four, five, twelve, nineteen, twenty)
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
01-08-11-13-FREE-20-24-25-31
(one, eight, eleven, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
7-3-5-3
(seven, three, five, three)
2-5-2-8
(two, five, two, eight)
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
01-19-39-40-43
(one, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
11-22-28-34-40-46
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.77 million
6-1, Wild: 8
(six, one; Wild: eight)
2-8, Wild: 1
(two, eight; Wild: one)
3-5-1, Wild: 8
(three, five, one; Wild: eight)
3-2-9, Wild: 1
(three, two, nine; Wild: one)
9-3-8-7, Wild: 8
(nine, three, eight, seven; Wild: eight)
9-1-5-6, Wild: 1
(nine, one, five, six; Wild: one)
4-7-5-5-2, Wild: 8
(four, seven, five, five, two; Wild: eight)
6-1-8-4-1, Wild: 1
(six, one, eight, four, one; Wild: one)
03-09-13-17-26
(three, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
1-9-9-4
(one, nine, nine, four)
6-9-9-3
(six, nine, nine, three)
14-16-25-26-28, Extra: 24
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $103,000
06-07-11-25-38, Power-Up: 2
(six, seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
9-8-3-7
(nine, eight, three, seven)
3-6-6-5
(three, six, six, five)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.