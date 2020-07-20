Estimated jackpot: $90,000
9-6-3
(nine, six, three)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
0-2-6-0
(zero, two, six, zero)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.09
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.09)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
13-16-30-33-38
(thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
05-07-08-10-21
(five, seven, eight, ten, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
09-10-12-15-17
(nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen)
3-0-0
(three, zero, zero)
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
2-7-8-0
(two, seven, eight, zero)
6-8-1-9
(six, eight, one, nine)
05-16-25-29-30-35
(five, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
4-4-4-9
(four, four, four, nine)
9-1-0-2
(nine, one, zero, two)
1-5
(one, five)
2-1
(two, one)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
0-1-5-2
(zero, one, five, two)
0-4-0-3
(zero, four, zero, three)
7-2-9-7-6
(seven, two, nine, seven, six)
0-4-8-5-7
(zero, four, eight, five, seven)
2-0
(two, zero)
9-9
(nine, nine)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
1-0-0-4
(one, zero, zero, four)
5-5-8-9
(five, five, eight, nine)
1-1-5-5-9
(one, one, five, five, nine)
4-7-7-1-6
(four, seven, seven, one, six)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
1-5-4-4
(one, five, four, four)
9-6-8-9
(nine, six, eight, nine)
5-9-6-0-6
(five, nine, six, zero, six)
2-8-6-9-5
(two, eight, six, nine, five)
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
8-1-9
(eight, one, nine)
10-17-26-27-38-41, Extra Shot: 5
(ten, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one; Extra Shot: five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
18-21-31-37-45
(eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
17-18-29-44-45
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
02-12-13-14-15-17-22-26-27-29-31-42-52-59-60-62-65-71-76-77, BE: 77
(two, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: seventy-seven)
1-4-4, SB: 4
(one, four, four; SB: four)
8-4-4-1, SB: 4
(eight, four, four, one; SB: four)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
8-4-4-1
(eight, four, four, one)
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
02-03-07-08-15, Cash Ball: 21
(two, three, seven, eight, fifteen; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
AC-AH-10C-7H-6S
(AC, AH, 10C, 7H, 6S)
08-19-24-32, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)
1-5-7
(one, five, seven)
9-9-3
(nine, nine, three)
8-8-1-9
(eight, eight, one, nine)
8-9-1-7
(eight, nine, one, seven)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.