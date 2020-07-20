Estimated jackpot: $90,000

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

8-7-4

(eight, seven, four)

0-2-6-0

(zero, two, six, zero)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.09

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.09)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

13-16-30-33-38

(thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

05-07-08-10-21

(five, seven, eight, ten, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

0-6-7

(zero, six, seven)

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

09-10-12-15-17

(nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen)

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

2-7-8-0

(two, seven, eight, zero)

6-8-1-9

(six, eight, one, nine)

05-16-25-29-30-35

(five, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

4-4-4-9

(four, four, four, nine)

9-1-0-2

(nine, one, zero, two)

1-5

(one, five)

2-1

(two, one)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

9-6-2

(nine, six, two)

0-1-5-2

(zero, one, five, two)

0-4-0-3

(zero, four, zero, three)

7-2-9-7-6

(seven, two, nine, seven, six)

0-4-8-5-7

(zero, four, eight, five, seven)

2-0

(two, zero)

9-9

(nine, nine)

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

1-0-0-4

(one, zero, zero, four)

5-5-8-9

(five, five, eight, nine)

1-1-5-5-9

(one, one, five, five, nine)

4-7-7-1-6

(four, seven, seven, one, six)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

1-5-4-4

(one, five, four, four)

9-6-8-9

(nine, six, eight, nine)

5-9-6-0-6

(five, nine, six, zero, six)

2-8-6-9-5

(two, eight, six, nine, five)

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

10-17-26-27-38-41, Extra Shot: 5

(ten, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one; Extra Shot: five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

18-21-31-37-45

(eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

17-18-29-44-45

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

02-12-13-14-15-17-22-26-27-29-31-42-52-59-60-62-65-71-76-77, BE: 77

(two, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: seventy-seven)

1-4-4, SB: 4

(one, four, four; SB: four)

8-4-4-1, SB: 4

(eight, four, four, one; SB: four)

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

8-4-4-1

(eight, four, four, one)

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

02-03-07-08-15, Cash Ball: 21

(two, three, seven, eight, fifteen; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $290,000

AC-AH-10C-7H-6S

(AC, AH, 10C, 7H, 6S)

08-19-24-32, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

8-8-1-9

(eight, eight, one, nine)

8-9-1-7

(eight, nine, one, seven)