16-20-24-27, Bonus: 2

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: two)

8-3-6, Fireball: 3

(eight, three, six; Fireball: three)

3-2-8-5, Fireball: 3

(three, two, eight, five; Fireball: three)

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

AD

8-2-4-9

(eight, two, four, nine)

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

3-9-9-8

(three, nine, nine, eight)

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

4-5-8-2

(four, five, eight, two)

AD

02-06-08-09-13-21-25-26-28-30-31-33-36-40-42-43-53-54-63-71

(two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, seventy-one)

7-1-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, one, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

19-30-31-34-35-39, Kicker: 5-4-7-5-6-0

(nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Kicker: five, four, seven, five, six, zero)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

8-0-6-8

(eight, zero, six, eight)

9-2-4-8

(nine, two, four, eight)

9-8-6-0-0

(nine, eight, six, zero, zero)

3-5-3-7-2

(three, five, three, seven, two)

01-08-23-30-36

(one, eight, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-six)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-29-33-34-35

(two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

04-07-10-13-FREE-20-24-27-30

(four, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

7-9-4-5

(seven, nine, four, five)

6-5-1-3

(six, five, one, three)

8-6-5-2

(eight, six, five, two)

05-06-30-36-38

(five, six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

13-18-28-35-40-48

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

2-2, Wild: 7

(two, two; Wild: seven)

6-8, Wild: 9

(six, eight; Wild: nine)

1-6-7, Wild: 7

(one, six, seven; Wild: seven)

1-3-9, Wild: 9

(one, three, nine; Wild: nine)

1-2-6-5, Wild: 7

(one, two, six, five; Wild: seven)

5-8-3-1, Wild: 9

(five, eight, three, one; Wild: nine)

AD

4-8-4-2-3, Wild: 7

(four, eight, four, two, three; Wild: seven)

9-0-9-8-5, Wild: 9

(nine, zero, nine, eight, five; Wild: nine)

03-20-22-28-30

(three, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

9-1-6-9

(nine, one, six, nine)

5-9-9-3

(five, nine, nine, three)

AD

12-18-25-34-38, Extra: 15

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Extra: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $349,000

07-19-22-23-36, Power-Up: 10

(seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: ten)

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

9-4-4-9

(nine, four, four, nine)

3-3-1-4

(three, three, one, four)

6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, one, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

6-8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 27

(six, eight, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

6-3-6-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, three, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, four, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

03-04-09-19-33, Bonus: 3

(three, four, nine, nineteen, thirty-three; Bonus: three)