Month: 10, Day: 16, Year: 10

(Month: ten; Day: sixteen; Year: ten)

0-3-1, Fireball:

(zero, three, one; Fireball: zero)

9-8-7-7, Fireball:

(nine, eight, seven, seven; Fireball: zero)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

9-7-5-8

(nine, seven, five, eight)

AD

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

9-9-6-3

(nine, nine, six, three)

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

9-3-0-7

(nine, three, zero, seven)

03-05-06-17-23-26-27-29-31-34-35-36-45-48-53-59-61-66-67-75

AD

(three, five, six, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-five)

4-6-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, six, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-8-6-8, Lucky Sum: 30

(eight, eight, six, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

6-3-4-4

(six, three, four, four)

9-5-2-5

(nine, five, two, five)

1-2-1-2-9

(one, two, one, two, nine)

AD

2-0-0-5-5

(two, zero, zero, five, five)

07-10-27-31-36

(seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

05-14-19-22-23

(five, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

03-08-10-15-FREE-18-23-28-31

(three, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

8-7-5-1

(eight, seven, five, one)

6-4-9-5

(six, four, nine, five)

3-5-2-1

(three, five, two, one)

04-22-25-28-29

(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

07-09-13-15-18-35

(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

7-2, Wild: 2

AD

(seven, two; Wild: two)

8-6, Wild: 1

(eight, six; Wild: one)

2-9-6, Wild: 2

(two, nine, six; Wild: two)

0-1-7, Wild: 1

(zero, one, seven; Wild: one)

2-5-9-2, Wild: 2

(two, five, nine, two; Wild: two)

9-2-8-0, Wild: 1

(nine, two, eight, zero; Wild: one)

1-3-8-3-0, Wild: 2

(one, three, eight, three, zero; Wild: two)

1-7-1-4-0, Wild: 1

(one, seven, one, four, zero; Wild: one)

07-09-11-24-29

(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

8-8-3-6

(eight, eight, three, six)

AD

1-9-2-9

(one, nine, two, nine)

05-06-07-15-28, Extra: 36

(five, six, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight; Extra: thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $362,000

16-28-33-36-38, Power-Up: 2

(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

AD

7-7-8

(seven, seven, eight)

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

7-7-9-1

(seven, seven, nine, one)

8-3-3-7

(eight, three, three, seven)

6-1-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-4-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, four, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-4-8-9, Lucky Sum: 30

(nine, four, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty)

8-4-9-8, Lucky Sum: 29

(eight, four, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)