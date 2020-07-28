Month: 10, Day: 16, Year: 10
(Month: ten; Day: sixteen; Year: ten)
0-3-1, Fireball:
(zero, three, one; Fireball: zero)
9-8-7-7, Fireball:
(nine, eight, seven, seven; Fireball: zero)
0-1-0
(zero, one, zero)
9-7-5-8
(nine, seven, five, eight)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
9-9-6-3
(nine, nine, six, three)
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
9-3-0-7
(nine, three, zero, seven)
03-05-06-17-23-26-27-29-31-34-35-36-45-48-53-59-61-66-67-75
(three, five, six, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-five)
4-6-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, six, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-8-6-8, Lucky Sum: 30
(eight, eight, six, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty)
0-1-0
(zero, one, zero)
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
6-3-4-4
(six, three, four, four)
9-5-2-5
(nine, five, two, five)
1-2-1-2-9
(one, two, one, two, nine)
2-0-0-5-5
(two, zero, zero, five, five)
07-10-27-31-36
(seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
05-14-19-22-23
(five, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
03-08-10-15-FREE-18-23-28-31
(three, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
8-7-5-1
(eight, seven, five, one)
6-4-9-5
(six, four, nine, five)
3-5-2-1
(three, five, two, one)
04-22-25-28-29
(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
07-09-13-15-18-35
(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
7-2, Wild: 2
(seven, two; Wild: two)
8-6, Wild: 1
(eight, six; Wild: one)
2-9-6, Wild: 2
(two, nine, six; Wild: two)
0-1-7, Wild: 1
(zero, one, seven; Wild: one)
2-5-9-2, Wild: 2
(two, five, nine, two; Wild: two)
9-2-8-0, Wild: 1
(nine, two, eight, zero; Wild: one)
1-3-8-3-0, Wild: 2
(one, three, eight, three, zero; Wild: two)
1-7-1-4-0, Wild: 1
(one, seven, one, four, zero; Wild: one)
07-09-11-24-29
(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-8-3-6
(eight, eight, three, six)
1-9-2-9
(one, nine, two, nine)
05-06-07-15-28, Extra: 36
(five, six, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight; Extra: thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $362,000
16-28-33-36-38, Power-Up: 2
(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
7-7-9-1
(seven, seven, nine, one)
8-3-3-7
(eight, three, three, seven)
6-1-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, one, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-4-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, four, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-4-8-9, Lucky Sum: 30
(nine, four, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty)
8-4-9-8, Lucky Sum: 29
(eight, four, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
