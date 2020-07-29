09-12-33-36-41

(nine, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

19-21-25-32-36-41

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

7-2, Wild: 6

(seven, two; Wild: six)

0-1, Wild: 6

(zero, one; Wild: six)

2-3-4, Wild: 6

(two, three, four; Wild: six)

1-6-2, Wild: 6

(one, six, two; Wild: six)

2-3-3-7, Wild: 6

(two, three, three, seven; Wild: six)

3-1-1-1, Wild: 6

(three, one, one, one; Wild: six)

9-5-3-1-5, Wild: 6

(nine, five, three, one, five; Wild: six)

6-9-1-7-3, Wild: 6

(six, nine, one, seven, three; Wild: six)

01-12-28-29-30

(one, twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-0-5-2

(six, zero, five, two)

2-5-5-3

(two, five, five, three)

05-09-28-31-33, Extra: 14

(five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three; Extra: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

11-23-28-30-38, Power-Up: 3

(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

1-3-2-8

(one, three, two, eight)

4-2-4-1

(four, two, four, one)

07-09-14-16-26

(seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six)

7-2-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, two, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-0-7, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: seven)

3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, one, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

0-3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, three, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

6-2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, two, six, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

0-3-9-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, three, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

07-13-24-26-35, Bonus: 5

(seven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five; Bonus: five)

04-06-07-08-09-11-14-18-19-21-22-23

(four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-05-06-09-11-14-16-18-20-22-23-24

(one, five, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-03-07-09-11-12-13-16-18-21-22-24

(one, three, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

1-3-6-3, FIREBALL:

(one, three, six, three; FIREBALL: zero)

9-6-8-9, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, six, eight, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

5-8-6-0, FIREBALL: 7

(five, eight, six, zero; FIREBALL: seven)

1-0-6, FIREBALL: 3

(one, zero, six; FIREBALL: three)

9-8-8, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, eight, eight; FIREBALL: six)

8-6-2, FIREBALL: 9

(eight, six, two; FIREBALL: nine)

09-15-21-24-31

(nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one)

2-0-1

(two, zero, one)

4-1-7-7

(four, one, seven, seven)

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

2-3-5-7

(two, three, five, seven)

01-02-03-06-08-09-11-14-17-20-21

(one, two, three, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-06-07-08-10-12-14-16-17-20-22

(one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

0-6-0

(zero, six, zero)

5-6-9-3

(five, six, nine, three)

02-16-18-22-44-48

(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-four, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

02-03-11-12-17-18, Doubler: N

(two, three, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen; Doubler: N)

15-20-21-28-29

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

2-6-0-2

(two, six, zero, two)