2C-4D-10D-8H-3S
(2C, 4D, 10D, 8H, 3S)
06-10-23-37-39, Bonus: 34
(six, ten, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-four)
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
3-5-3-5
(three, five, three, five)
4-0-6-8
(four, zero, six, eight)
12-17-18-19-25
(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
6-6-9-8
(six, six, nine, eight)
1-0-4-3
(one, zero, four, three)
01-04-12-17-23-35
(one, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $13.1 million
KC-3C-5D-6D-8D
(KC, 3C, 5D, 6D, 8D)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
0-1-1-6
(zero, one, one, six)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
2-3-1-6
(two, three, one, six)
12-16-23-24-31
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-13-17-18-20-21-24-31-33-36-37-39-42-44-45-47-48-55-56-70-75-79
(four, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
12-18-19-36-38
(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $585,000
01-08-16-25-28
(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
06-13-18-28-34-36
(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)
2-2-7
(two, two, seven)
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
3-2-0-2
(three, two, zero, two)
6-4-6-8
(six, four, six, eight)
09-14-16-22-35
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $269,000
01-05-06-25, Bonus: 6
(one, five, six, twenty-five; Bonus: six)
13-22-32-40-42
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Month: 12, Day: 28, Year: 15
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-eight; Year: fifteen)
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
12-15-18-22-23
(twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
8-4-7, Fireball: 2
(eight, four, seven; Fireball: two)
7-5-4-2, Fireball: 2
(seven, five, four, two; Fireball: two)
07-14-20-42-43, Xtra: 4
(seven, fourteen, twenty, forty-two, forty-three; Xtra: four)
9-5-4, Fireball: 3
(nine, five, four; Fireball: three)
2-6-2-2, Fireball: 3
(two, six, two, two; Fireball: three)
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
1-0-1-8
(one, zero, one, eight)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
4-0-2-4
(four, zero, two, four)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
2-5-2-2
(two, five, two, two)
06-11-16-20-21-23-26-29-31-32-33-46-51-54-58-66-69-74-75-78
(six, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
1-2-6, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, two, six; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-8-3-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, eight, three, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
01-12-29-31-35-38, Kicker: 9-0-3-2-0-5
(one, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Kicker: nine, zero, three, two, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
7-9-5-9
(seven, nine, five, nine)
5-1-3-5
(five, one, three, five)
2-4-1-1-8
(two, four, one, one, eight)
2-1-9-3-0
(two, one, nine, three, zero)
05-07-11-30-31
(five, seven, eleven, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $157,000
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.