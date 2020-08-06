(four, one, two, zero; Fireball: seven)
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
8-6-1-7
(eight, six, one, seven)
0-5-5
(zero, five, five)
4-6-8-9
(four, six, eight, nine)
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
0-8-3-4
(zero, eight, three, four)
01-03-11-12-14-15-25-30-32-35-39-48-50-51-54-57-58-60-63-74
(one, three, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, seventy-four)
8-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-5-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, five, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
1-0-2
(one, zero, two)
1-0-2-8
(one, zero, two, eight)
8-8-8-9
(eight, eight, eight, nine)
2-7-3-6-6
(two, seven, three, six, six)
4-1-1-2-2
(four, one, one, two, two)
05-09-15-17-23
(five, nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-08-11-14-FREE-19-24-27-30
(two, eight, eleven, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
4-6-1-6
(four, six, one, six)
7-2-4-8
(seven, two, four, eight)
4-5-7-7
(four, five, seven, seven)
01-14-17-30-31
(one, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
04-23-26-29-35-37
(four, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
6-2, Wild: 6
(six, two; Wild: six)
3-1, Wild: 4
(three, one; Wild: four)
5-9-1, Wild: 6
(five, nine, one; Wild: six)
4-8-1, Wild: 4
(four, eight, one; Wild: four)
3-5-6-2, Wild: 6
(three, five, six, two; Wild: six)
9-1-4-7, Wild: 4
(nine, one, four, seven; Wild: four)
0-4-1-0-6, Wild: 6
(zero, four, one, zero, six; Wild: six)
4-4-1-7-4, Wild: 4
(four, four, one, seven, four; Wild: four)
02-04-13-16-29
(two, four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-0-2-2
(six, zero, two, two)
6-1-8-5
(six, one, eight, five)
02-20-22-33-38, Extra: 13
(two, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Extra: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
11-20-22-26-28, Power-Up: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Power, Up: two)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
1-3-5-2
(one, three, five, two)
2-8-8-8
(two, eight, eight, eight)
9-6-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, six, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-5-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, five, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, three, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
2-1-6-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, one, six, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, four, three, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
01-02-03-04-06-09-12-13-17-18-20-23
(one, two, three, four, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-02-06-07-12-14-15-18-19-20-21-22
(one, two, six, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-04-06-07-08-10-12-17-18-20-21-22
(one, four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
0-9-0-5, FIREBALL: 5
(zero, nine, zero, five; FIREBALL: five)
5-2-5-8, FIREBALL: 6
(five, two, five, eight; FIREBALL: six)
0-6-7-8, FIREBALL: 7
(zero, six, seven, eight; FIREBALL: seven)
8-6-1, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, six, one; FIREBALL: three)
5-8-0, FIREBALL: 5
(five, eight, zero; FIREBALL: five)
6-4-0, FIREBALL: 1
(six, four, zero; FIREBALL: one)
