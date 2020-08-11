2-1-9

(two, one, nine)

1-1-9-5

(one, one, nine, five)

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

8-5-8-6

(eight, five, eight, six)

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

3-5-5-8

(three, five, five, eight)

04-07-08-10-17-22-27-37-39-41-45-46-61-66-68-70-72-74-75-76

(four, seven, eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)

1-2-5, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, two, five; Lucky Sum: eight)

6-1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(six, one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

6-4-4-9

(six, four, four, nine)

0-1-2-2

(zero, one, two, two)

6-6-9-3-8

(six, six, nine, three, eight)

5-3-0-6-9

(five, three, zero, six, nine)

06-07-22-28-36

(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

01-08-09-15-FREE-18-21-25-30

(one, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

9-9-9-5

(nine, nine, nine, five)

1-9-5-1

(one, nine, five, one)

4-3-7-6

(four, three, seven, six)

01-10-25-35-41

(one, ten, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

07-11-17-32-37-45

(seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

9-5, Wild:

(nine, five; Wild: zero)

3-6, Wild: 1

(three, six; Wild: one)

0-6-2, Wild:

(zero, six, two; Wild: zero)

7-1-3, Wild: 1

(seven, one, three; Wild: one)

5-7-5-5, Wild:

(five, seven, five, five; Wild: zero)

5-4-9-6, Wild: 1

(five, four, nine, six; Wild: one)

1-2-8-4-2, Wild:

(one, two, eight, four, two; Wild: zero)

9-8-0-4-9, Wild: 1

(nine, eight, zero, four, nine; Wild: one)

03-05-16-29-30

(three, five, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

6-8-6-1

(six, eight, six, one)

1-9-3-2

(one, nine, three, two)

09-15-20-34-36, Extra: 32

(nine, fifteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-six; Extra: thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

05-13-22-23-32, Power-Up: 2

(five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

4-8-0-6

(four, eight, zero, six)

9-2-3-0

(nine, two, three, zero)

1-8-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-7-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, seven, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

9-4-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

5-2-5-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, two, five, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

0-3-0-2, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, three, zero, two; Lucky Sum: five)

8-3-7-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, three, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

01-02-03-04-05-08-12-17-19-20-21-22

(one, two, three, four, five, eight, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

02-03-10-11-13-14-16-17-20-21-22-23

(two, three, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

03-04-08-14-15-16-17-18-19-20-22-24

(three, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

4-9-5-1, FIREBALL: 2

(four, nine, five, one; FIREBALL: two)

3-2-1-6, FIREBALL: 8

(three, two, one, six; FIREBALL: eight)

5-1-6-7, FIREBALL: 7

(five, one, six, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

5-3-0, FIREBALL: 3

(five, three, zero; FIREBALL: three)

2-6-4, FIREBALL: 1

(two, six, four; FIREBALL: one)

2-8-6, FIREBALL: 1

(two, eight, six; FIREBALL: one)