4-0-9
4-6-2
6-1-0-2
3-4-7-7
3-6-2-6
9-2-1-5
12-13-22-34-43-47
Estimated jackpot: $14 million
QH-2C-6D-4H-3S
2-9-1
6-1-6-6
5-3-5
8-5-2-9
11-13-18-24-27
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
17-18-23-24-25-29-32-35-42-45-46-51-55-59-61-65-66-67-73-75-76-79
6-4-5
17-27-32-33-34
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
11-15-18-26-27
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
14-20-23-32-36-44
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
0-1-6
3-0-2
6-5-9-6
8-7-2-6
11-14-24-27-37
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
01-12-15-24, Bonus: 11
15-19-25-28-39
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Month: 2, Day: 20, Year: 33
9-3-9
03-22-25-28-29
9-9-9, Fireball: 9
6-8-1-8, Fireball: 9
4-7-8
0-7-7-2
3-1-3
9-9-5-8
3-6-1
2-3-8-4
04-22-25-27-30-32-35-39-41-43-45-47-49-54-57-59-60-65-76-78
5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 16
1-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 10
02-14-23-24-37-40, Kicker: 4-3-4-2-4-0
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
4-0-6
8-6-8
1-6-8-7
8-5-1-2
0-6-1-8-4
7-0-1-2-8
05-06-29-35-37
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
02-12-25-30-33
1-6-7
01-06-09-13-FREE-20-22-26-32
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
01-09-27-33-36-44
Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million
9-8-8-2
7-7-2-5
9-4-7-1
06-12-36-49
