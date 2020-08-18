The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

17-21-25-29-32

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

4-2-3-3

(four, two, three, three)

06-08-09-11-13-24

(six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four)

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

4-3-8-0

(four, three, eight, zero)

01-02-03-05-08-09-10-11-13-14-20

(one, two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

4-9-7-5

(four, nine, seven, five)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.