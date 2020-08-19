3-0-6-1
(three, zero, six, one)
11-12-26-32-33
(eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $217,000
03-08-16-20, Bonus: 4
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty; Bonus: four)
3-0-2, Fireball: 9
(three, zero, two; Fireball: nine)
0-5-9-9, Fireball: 9
(zero, five, nine, nine; Fireball: nine)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
9-9-6-8
(nine, nine, six, eight)
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
4-2-9-7
(four, two, nine, seven)
9-2-0
(nine, two, zero)
4-7-3-0
(four, seven, three, zero)
11-13-15-16-18-20-23-26-30-39-48-51-57-58-62-67-69-71-72-73
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three)
6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-2-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, two, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
23-24-30-37-38-41, Kicker: 2-5-5-0-6-8
(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one; Kicker: two, five, five, zero, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
8-1-9-4
(eight, one, nine, four)
2-7-7-4
(two, seven, seven, four)
8-7-6-4-4
(eight, seven, six, four, four)
6-9-9-7-4
(six, nine, nine, seven, four)
11-14-20-25-28
(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
01-05-09-13-FREE-17-22-28-29
(one, five, nine, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
4-3-4-3
(four, three, four, three)
4-7-1-9
(four, seven, one, nine)
4-5-4-8
(four, five, four, eight)
17-21-26-36-37
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
09-11-20-30-36-42
(nine, eleven, twenty, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.57 million
3-6, Wild: 8
(three, six; Wild: eight)
3-5, Wild: 7
(three, five; Wild: seven)
6-2-2, Wild: 8
(six, two, two; Wild: eight)
7-6-8, Wild: 7
(seven, six, eight; Wild: seven)
3-6-4-7, Wild: 8
(three, six, four, seven; Wild: eight)
1-6-8-4, Wild: 7
(one, six, eight, four; Wild: seven)
6-3-5-6-1, Wild: 8
(six, three, five, six, one; Wild: eight)
1-1-6-6-3, Wild: 7
(one, one, six, six, three; Wild: seven)
06-08-21-22-26
(six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
6-0-1-0
(six, zero, one, zero)
9-4-5-3
(nine, four, five, three)
04-09-10-18-34, Extra: 15
(four, nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-four; Extra: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
03-06-07-14-34, Power-Up: 3
(three, six, seven, fourteen, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
1-4-9
(one, four, nine)
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
7-3-5-5
(seven, three, five, five)
7-1-5-1
(seven, one, five, one)
5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
1-8-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-6-5-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(three, six, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
