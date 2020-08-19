3-0-6-1

(three, zero, six, one)

11-12-26-32-33

(eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $217,000

03-08-16-20, Bonus: 4

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty; Bonus: four)

3-0-2, Fireball: 9

(three, zero, two; Fireball: nine)

0-5-9-9, Fireball: 9

(zero, five, nine, nine; Fireball: nine)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

9-9-6-8

(nine, nine, six, eight)

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

4-2-9-7

(four, two, nine, seven)

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

4-7-3-0

(four, seven, three, zero)

11-13-15-16-18-20-23-26-30-39-48-51-57-58-62-67-69-71-72-73

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three)

6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

5-2-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, two, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

23-24-30-37-38-41, Kicker: 2-5-5-0-6-8

(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one; Kicker: two, five, five, zero, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

8-1-9-4

(eight, one, nine, four)

2-7-7-4

(two, seven, seven, four)

8-7-6-4-4

(eight, seven, six, four, four)

6-9-9-7-4

(six, nine, nine, seven, four)

11-14-20-25-28

(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

01-05-09-13-FREE-17-22-28-29

(one, five, nine, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

4-3-4-3

(four, three, four, three)

4-7-1-9

(four, seven, one, nine)

4-5-4-8

(four, five, four, eight)

17-21-26-36-37

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

09-11-20-30-36-42

(nine, eleven, twenty, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.57 million

3-6, Wild: 8

(three, six; Wild: eight)

3-5, Wild: 7

(three, five; Wild: seven)

6-2-2, Wild: 8

(six, two, two; Wild: eight)

7-6-8, Wild: 7

(seven, six, eight; Wild: seven)

3-6-4-7, Wild: 8

(three, six, four, seven; Wild: eight)

1-6-8-4, Wild: 7

(one, six, eight, four; Wild: seven)

6-3-5-6-1, Wild: 8

(six, three, five, six, one; Wild: eight)

1-1-6-6-3, Wild: 7

(one, one, six, six, three; Wild: seven)

06-08-21-22-26

(six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

6-0-1-0

(six, zero, one, zero)

9-4-5-3

(nine, four, five, three)

04-09-10-18-34, Extra: 15

(four, nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-four; Extra: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

03-06-07-14-34, Power-Up: 3

(three, six, seven, fourteen, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

1-4-9

(one, four, nine)

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

7-3-5-5

(seven, three, five, five)

7-1-5-1

(seven, one, five, one)

5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

1-8-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-6-5-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(three, six, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)