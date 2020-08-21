(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.69)
03-05-07-14-39
(three, five, seven, fourteen, thirty-nine)
01-05-15-22-24
(one, five, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
1-9-2
(one, nine, two)
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
8-9-3-3
(eight, nine, three, three)
05-11-15-17-32-34
(five, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $92,000
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
9-0-3-6
(nine, zero, three, six)
6-8-3-5
(six, eight, three, five)
5-7
(five, seven)
9-1
(nine, one)
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
1-4-4-2
(one, four, four, two)
3-1-6-6
(three, one, six, six)
0-7-8-8-4
(zero, seven, eight, eight, four)
1-1-7-9-8
(one, one, seven, nine, eight)
4-2
(four, two)
4-3
(four, three)
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
8-3-5-0
(eight, three, five, zero)
9-9-3-6
(nine, nine, three, six)
1-7-9-9-9
(one, seven, nine, nine, nine)
1-2-0-6-4
(one, two, zero, six, four)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
0-2-0-3
(zero, two, zero, three)
0-9-4-4
(zero, nine, four, four)
9-8-7-6-2
(nine, eight, seven, six, two)
7-2-5-2-3
(seven, two, five, two, three)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
05-11-22-35-36
(five, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
02-06-10-13-20-23-30-37-39-41-42-44-47-52-56-60-66-72-75-79, BE: 39
(two, six, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-nine)
6-5-5, SB: 6
(six, five, five; SB: six)
4-2-5-2, SB: 6
(four, two, five, two; SB: six)
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
4-2-5-2
(four, two, five, two)
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
0-2-7-1
(zero, two, seven, one)
KC-JS-5H-4S-6S
(KC, JS, 5H, 4S, 6S)
QD-4C-10D-8S-10S
(QD, 4C, 10D, 8S, 10S)
21-30-37-38-39, Bonus: 28
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-eight)
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
2-6-3-7
(two, six, three, seven)
5-6-1-2
(five, six, one, two)
05-06-13-17-26
(five, six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
9-3-0-0
(nine, three, zero, zero)
0-2-0-0
(zero, two, zero, zero)
QS-8D-2H-6H-9S
(QS, 8D, 2H, 6H, 9S)
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
3-8-2-8
(three, eight, two, eight)
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
1-2-7-0
(one, two, seven, zero)
04-09-15-19-38
(four, nine, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $297,000
05-06-07-09-11-14-16-18-20-22-32-36-37-40-42-46-54-58-62-72-75-78
(five, six, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
