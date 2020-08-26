(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.49)

16-17-20-23-33

7-8-3

7-5-0

2-5-7-2

16-17-18-20-23-30

AD

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

0-8-0

5-3-5

4-6-1-3

AD

8-6-5-1

5-5

6-7

3-2-9

3-1-5

4-8-4-2

3-3-8-9

1-1-3-0-5

5-8-9-7-8

0-3

2-2

8-2-9

5-8-9

5-1-9-6

1-4-0-7

7-6-0-0-6

9-2-8-9-6

7-6-5

4-0-9

8-2-6-0

7-5-8-9

AD

9-2-0-5-2

8-0-2-9-3

5-7-0

21-22-30-33-36

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

08-13-25-27-36-38-39-42-50-53-55-57-62-64-65-66-74-77-78-80, BE: 39

AD

5-7-7, SB: 5

7-6-1-6, SB: 5

5-7-7

AD

7-6-1-6

3-3-3

2-2-3

2-9-3-5

AH-KS-6H-10H-5S

QC-AD-4C-5D-8D

12-15-32-36-38, Bonus: 3

8-7-6

8-7-3

9-4-4-8

1-3-2-8

03-09-15-22-28

AD

4-5-2-2

7-8-7-7

09-11-12-19-26-30

Estimated jackpot: $15.9 million

5C-6C-8C-5D-3S

4-4-6

AD

9-1-3-9

1-9-4

1-5-5-9

01-04-09-19-33

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-04-05-19-22-24-27-30-31-32-38-42-48-50-53-54-63-66-70-73-76-78

