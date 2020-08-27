(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.01)

10-15-18-19-23

(ten, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

04-14-17-25-26

(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

AD

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

2-0-7-1

(two, zero, seven, one)

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

7-4-5-4

(seven, four, five, four)

AD

8-1-0-0

(eight, one, zero, zero)

0-5

(zero, five)

1-9

(one, nine)

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

5-4-0-6

(five, four, zero, six)

5-1-6-7

(five, one, six, seven)

3-0-9-4-5

(three, zero, nine, four, five)

6-2-0-8-3

(six, two, zero, eight, three)

1-0

(one, zero)

5-2

(five, two)

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

0-0-9-6

(zero, zero, nine, six)

8-1-7-5

(eight, one, seven, five)

6-9-9-8-3

(six, nine, nine, eight, three)

1-2-8-3-6

(one, two, eight, three, six)

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

8-0-6

(eight, zero, six)

AD

9-0-9-1

(nine, zero, nine, one)

0-1-1-3

(zero, one, one, three)

3-2-8-2-7

(three, two, eight, two, seven)

9-0-9-1-9

(nine, zero, nine, one, nine)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

09-10-12-25-30

(nine, ten, twelve, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

01-02-07-09-10-11-14-16-18-20-25-33-42-45-46-50-59-62-71-75, BE: 11

AD

(one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-five; BE: eleven)

2-5-7, SB: 3

(two, five, seven; SB: three)

6-2-3-5, SB: 3

(six, two, three, five; SB: three)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

6-2-3-5

(six, two, three, five)

AD

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

6-9-3

(six, nine, three)

7-6-0-1

(seven, six, zero, one)

QD-JH-QH-9C-8D

(QD, JH, QH, 9C, 8D)

QC-QH-7C-6H-9S

(QC, QH, 7C, 6H, 9S)

07-12-26-30-38, Bonus: 28

(seven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-eight)

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

5-6-7

(five, six, seven)

4-5-9-2

(four, five, nine, two)

0-8-9-7

(zero, eight, nine, seven)

04-08-16-20-26

(four, eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six)

8-6-9-0

(eight, six, nine, zero)

AD

6-7-3-7

(six, seven, three, seven)

JC-KC-KH-3H-4H

(JC, KC, KH, 3H, 4H)

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

9-3-4-1

(nine, three, four, one)

4-3-3

(four, three, three)

3-3-7-4

(three, three, seven, four)

06-14-15-18-35

AD

(six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

13-15-17-18-21-22-24-25-29-30-33-34-38-41-54-59-64-68-71-73-74-79

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine)