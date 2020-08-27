(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.01)
10-15-18-19-23
(ten, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
04-14-17-25-26
(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
2-0-7-1
(two, zero, seven, one)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
7-4-5-4
(seven, four, five, four)
8-1-0-0
(eight, one, zero, zero)
0-5
(zero, five)
1-9
(one, nine)
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
5-4-0-6
(five, four, zero, six)
5-1-6-7
(five, one, six, seven)
3-0-9-4-5
(three, zero, nine, four, five)
6-2-0-8-3
(six, two, zero, eight, three)
1-0
(one, zero)
5-2
(five, two)
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
0-0-9-6
(zero, zero, nine, six)
8-1-7-5
(eight, one, seven, five)
6-9-9-8-3
(six, nine, nine, eight, three)
1-2-8-3-6
(one, two, eight, three, six)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
8-0-6
(eight, zero, six)
9-0-9-1
(nine, zero, nine, one)
0-1-1-3
(zero, one, one, three)
3-2-8-2-7
(three, two, eight, two, seven)
9-0-9-1-9
(nine, zero, nine, one, nine)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
09-10-12-25-30
(nine, ten, twelve, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
01-02-07-09-10-11-14-16-18-20-25-33-42-45-46-50-59-62-71-75, BE: 11
(one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-five; BE: eleven)
2-5-7, SB: 3
(two, five, seven; SB: three)
6-2-3-5, SB: 3
(six, two, three, five; SB: three)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
6-2-3-5
(six, two, three, five)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
6-9-3
(six, nine, three)
7-6-0-1
(seven, six, zero, one)
QD-JH-QH-9C-8D
(QD, JH, QH, 9C, 8D)
QC-QH-7C-6H-9S
(QC, QH, 7C, 6H, 9S)
07-12-26-30-38, Bonus: 28
(seven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-eight)
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
5-6-7
(five, six, seven)
4-5-9-2
(four, five, nine, two)
0-8-9-7
(zero, eight, nine, seven)
04-08-16-20-26
(four, eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six)
8-6-9-0
(eight, six, nine, zero)
6-7-3-7
(six, seven, three, seven)
JC-KC-KH-3H-4H
(JC, KC, KH, 3H, 4H)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
9-3-4-1
(nine, three, four, one)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
3-3-7-4
(three, three, seven, four)
06-14-15-18-35
(six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
13-15-17-18-21-22-24-25-29-30-33-34-38-41-54-59-64-68-71-73-74-79
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine)
