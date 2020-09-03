Estimated jackpot: $100,000

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

2-8-4-0

(two, eight, four, zero)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.66

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.66)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

09-15-22-33-35

(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $174,000

AD

02-10-20-22-30

(two, ten, twenty, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

03-12-28-31-34

(three, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

1-8-6-9

(one, eight, six, nine)

0-0-5-2

(zero, zero, five, two)

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

2-0-5-3

(two, zero, five, three)

9-7-3-1

(nine, seven, three, one)

8-2

(eight, two)

7-3

(seven, three)

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

9-3-5-9

(nine, three, five, nine)

0-9-6-9

(zero, nine, six, nine)

AD

7-4-5-5-1

(seven, four, five, five, one)

2-4-0-0-1

(two, four, zero, zero, one)

7-6

(seven, six)

7-6

(seven, six)

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

3-7-8

(three, seven, eight)

6-7-2-8

(six, seven, two, eight)

8-0-2-0

(eight, zero, two, zero)

0-5-1-7-5

(zero, five, one, seven, five)

AD

6-2-8-7-5

(six, two, eight, seven, five)

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

1-9-7-4

(one, nine, seven, four)

9-8-8-1

(nine, eight, eight, one)

2-8-3-1-8

(two, eight, three, one, eight)

9-7-4-4-7

(nine, seven, four, four, seven)

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

24-26-27-32-41-44, Extra Shot: 6

(twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-four; Extra Shot: six)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $5.15 million

08-11-15-32-44

(eight, eleven, fifteen, thirty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-13-29-32-33

(two, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

01-06-09-10-12-22-23-37-38-39-49-53-59-61-62-63-65-72-78-79, BE: 72

(one, six, nine, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-two)

AD

5-5-7, SB: 5

(five, five, seven; SB: five)

3-7-9-1, SB: 5

(three, seven, nine, one; SB: five)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

3-7-9-1

(three, seven, nine, one)

AD

8-9-0

(eight, nine, zero)

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

8-1-0-3

(eight, one, zero, three)

9-4-1

(nine, four, one)

4-1-7-6

(four, one, seven, six)

QC-JD-AD-10C-10S

(QC, JD, AD, 10C, 10S)

JC-8D-10H-6S-9S

(JC, 8D, 10H, 6S, 9S)

10-16-20-30-36, Bonus: 31

(ten, sixteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-six; Bonus: thirty-one)

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

2-7-4-3

(two, seven, four, three)

5-8-9-8

(five, eight, nine, eight)