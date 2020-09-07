6-2-7-8-4

(six, two, seven, eight, four)

3-6

(three, six)

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

9-4-0-9

(nine, four, zero, nine)

7-3-6-5-6

(seven, three, six, five, six)

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

9-5-0-3

(nine, five, zero, three)

6-2-7-5-6

(six, two, seven, five, six)

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

04-28-34-38-39

(four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

07-08-09-14-16-18-19-20-31-33-38-41-48-57-58-59-65-74-77-79, BE: 16

(seven, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: sixteen)

AD

8-6-6, SB: 2

(eight, six, six; SB: two)

1-1-3-6, SB: 2

(one, one, three, six; SB: two)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

1-1-3-6

(one, one, three, six)

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

4-8-6

(four, eight, six)

2-5-2-0

(two, five, two, zero)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

4-3-4-7

(four, three, four, seven)

4-2-6-1

(four, two, six, one)

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

4-3-3-2

AD

(four, three, three, two)

7-7-8

(seven, seven, eight)

4-7-2-8

(four, seven, two, eight)

7-8-8, Fireball: 6

(seven, eight, eight; Fireball: six)

1-2-9-0, Fireball: 6

(one, two, nine, zero; Fireball: six)

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

0-4-8-0

(zero, four, eight, zero)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

8-4-3-4

(eight, four, three, four)

3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

2-1-3-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, one, three, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

2-6-6-9

(two, six, six, nine)

2-1-7-8-9

AD

(two, one, seven, eight, nine)

4-0-4-3

(four, zero, four, three)

8-5, Wild:

(eight, five; Wild)

0-2-8, Wild: 3

(zero, two, eight; Wild: three)

6-8-7-1, Wild: 3

(six, eight, seven, one; Wild: three)

AD

4-3-0-0-1, Wild: 3

(four, three, zero, zero, one; Wild: three)

09-10-11-19-24

(nine, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

9-4-6-0

(nine, four, six, zero)

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

4-9-8-3

(four, nine, eight, three)

3-7-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

8-8-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, four, six, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

9-7-9-0, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, seven, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

01-03-04-08-10-11-12-18-19-22-23-24

(one, three, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

AD

01-02-03-04-06-09-10-15-16-18-19-20

AD

(one, two, three, four, six, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

2-7-8-4, FIREBALL: 4

(two, seven, eight, four; FIREBALL: four)

3-1-4-0, FIREBALL: 9

(three, one, four, zero; FIREBALL: nine)

8-7-1, FIREBALL:

(eight, seven, one; FIREBALL)

0-1-4, FIREBALL: 9

(zero, one, four; FIREBALL: nine)