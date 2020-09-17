5-5-0-8
(five, five, zero, eight)
4-9-0-9
(four, nine, zero, nine)
JC-QC-3C-6C-5S
(JC, QC, 3C, 6C, 5S)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
6-4-2-0
(six, four, two, zero)
8-6-5
(eight, six, five)
9-2-7-2
(nine, two, seven, two)
05-12-13-28-35
(five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-11-12-13-22-24-25-26-30-31-38-44-51-52-57-61-65-66-68-70-76-80
(seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-six, eighty)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
03-05-07-08-13
(three, five, seven, eight, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
1-3-8-6
(one, three, eight, six)
7-7-6-2
(seven, seven, six, two)
23-24-26-30-34
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000
05-07-19-20, Bonus: 16
(five, seven, nineteen, twenty; Bonus: sixteen)
Month: 4, Day: 17, Year: 15
(Month: four; Day: seventeen; Year: fifteen)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
05-16-24-32-34
(five, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four)
01-12-22-25-30, Xtra: 2
(one, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty; Xtra: two)
05-18-24-38-40-48, Xtra: 4
(five, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight; Xtra: four)
3-1-2, Fireball: 9
(three, one, two; Fireball: nine)
5-5-9-6, Fireball: 9
(five, five, nine, six; Fireball: nine)
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
1-3-2-6
(one, three, two, six)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
0-6-2-7
(zero, six, two, seven)
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
9-8-8-1
(nine, eight, eight, one)
05-08-14-21-22-25-26-30-37-38-43-47-49-50-52-56-57-59-60-64
(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four)
5-0-0, Lucky Sum: 5
(five, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: five)
4-9-1-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(four, nine, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
5-7-0
(five, seven, zero)
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
2-1-6-4
(two, one, six, four)
1-6-3-8
(one, six, three, eight)
7-7-0-2-4
(seven, seven, zero, two, four)
6-7-3-7-0
(six, seven, three, seven, zero)
12-21-23-31-37
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $243,000
10-12-13-21-33
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
03-06-09-15-FREE-18-23-28-31
(three, six, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
3-7-4-6
(three, seven, four, six)
9-6-4-8
(nine, six, four, eight)
9-7-2-6
(nine, seven, two, six)
02-05-07-30-40
(two, five, seven, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
01-08-12-16-25-48
(one, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.06 million
0-0, Wild: 6
(zero, zero; Wild: six)
1-8, Wild: 5
(one, eight; Wild: five)
9-2-1, Wild: 6
(nine, two, one; Wild: six)
5-0-1, Wild: 5
(five, zero, one; Wild: five)
4-2-9-6, Wild: 6
(four, two, nine, six; Wild: six)
7-8-4-1, Wild: 5
(seven, eight, four, one; Wild: five)
9-7-8-1-9, Wild: 6
(nine, seven, eight, one, nine; Wild: six)
9-4-1-7-8, Wild: 5
(nine, four, one, seven, eight; Wild: five)
02-05-06-10-23
(two, five, six, ten, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.