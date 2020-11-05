8-4-1-0

(eight, four, one, zero)

01-05-09-10-22

(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-two)

9-7-6-2

(nine, seven, six, two)

1-2-3-3

(one, two, three, three)

JC-AC-QS-10H-3S

(JC, AC, QS, 10H, 3S)

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

2-4-5-1

(two, four, five, one)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

5-8-7-8

(five, eight, seven, eight)

03-05-07-11-18

(three, five, seven, eleven, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $184,000

05-07-12-14-16-17-18-19-21-22-31-35-39-42-46-49-51-53-57-58-59-72

(five, seven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-two)

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

05-08-20-24-27

(five, eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

8-1-2

(eight, one, two)

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

2-9-1-4

(two, nine, one, four)

3-6-1-3

(three, six, one, three)

01-07-18-25-39

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

03-06-12-17, Bonus: 1

(three, six, twelve, seventeen; Bonus: one)

Month: 5, Day: 8, Year: 42

(Month: five; Day: eight; Year: forty-two)

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

18-23-24-26-34

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)

01-10-24-32-33, Xtra: 5

(one, ten, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three; Xtra: five)

11-14-22-24-27-45, Xtra: 3

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Xtra: three)

6-1-4, Fireball: 2

(six, one, four; Fireball: two)

6-8-3-0, Fireball: 2

(six, eight, three, zero; Fireball: two)

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

6-9-7-8

(six, nine, seven, eight)

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

4-1-7-8

(four, one, seven, eight)

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

7-9-9-1

(seven, nine, nine, one)

03-06-24-27-28-32-34-37-40-50-51-52-54-57-65-67-73-74-79-80

(three, six, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty)

7-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

7-2-4-5

(seven, two, four, five)

2-6-3-8

(two, six, three, eight)

2-8-7-0-7

(two, eight, seven, zero, seven)

9-0-0-5-1

(nine, zero, zero, five, one)

06-15-31-32-37

(six, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

09-10-11-29-36

(nine, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

01-07-11-13-20-23-26-29

(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

6-1-9-1

(six, one, nine, one)

8-7-9-2

(eight, seven, nine, two)

2-9-0-8

(two, nine, zero, eight)

01-05-14-23-43

(one, five, fourteen, twenty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

04-12-18-19-22-35

(four, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

7-8, Wild: 2

(seven, eight; Wild: two)

6-2, Wild: 4

(six, two; Wild: four)

8-6-2, Wild: 2

(eight, six, two; Wild: two)

2-3-1, Wild: 4

(two, three, one; Wild: four)

4-6-2-9, Wild: 2

(four, six, two, nine; Wild: two)

6-0-5-6, Wild: 4

(six, zero, five, six; Wild: four)

1-8-0-0-7, Wild: 2

(one, eight, zero, zero, seven; Wild: two)

1-2-4-7-3, Wild: 4

(one, two, four, seven, three; Wild: four)

10-12-21-22-24

(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000