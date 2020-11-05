8-4-1-0
(eight, four, one, zero)
01-05-09-10-22
(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-two)
9-7-6-2
(nine, seven, six, two)
1-2-3-3
(one, two, three, three)
JC-AC-QS-10H-3S
(JC, AC, QS, 10H, 3S)
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
2-4-5-1
(two, four, five, one)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
5-8-7-8
(five, eight, seven, eight)
03-05-07-11-18
(three, five, seven, eleven, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $184,000
05-07-12-14-16-17-18-19-21-22-31-35-39-42-46-49-51-53-57-58-59-72
(five, seven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-two)
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
05-08-20-24-27
(five, eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
8-1-2
(eight, one, two)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
2-9-1-4
(two, nine, one, four)
3-6-1-3
(three, six, one, three)
01-07-18-25-39
(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
03-06-12-17, Bonus: 1
(three, six, twelve, seventeen; Bonus: one)
Month: 5, Day: 8, Year: 42
(Month: five; Day: eight; Year: forty-two)
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
18-23-24-26-34
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)
01-10-24-32-33, Xtra: 5
(one, ten, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three; Xtra: five)
11-14-22-24-27-45, Xtra: 3
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Xtra: three)
6-1-4, Fireball: 2
(six, one, four; Fireball: two)
6-8-3-0, Fireball: 2
(six, eight, three, zero; Fireball: two)
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
6-9-7-8
(six, nine, seven, eight)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
4-1-7-8
(four, one, seven, eight)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
7-9-9-1
(seven, nine, nine, one)
03-06-24-27-28-32-34-37-40-50-51-52-54-57-65-67-73-74-79-80
(three, six, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty)
7-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)
7-2-4-5
(seven, two, four, five)
2-6-3-8
(two, six, three, eight)
2-8-7-0-7
(two, eight, seven, zero, seven)
9-0-0-5-1
(nine, zero, zero, five, one)
06-15-31-32-37
(six, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
09-10-11-29-36
(nine, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
6-1-5
(six, one, five)
01-07-11-13-20-23-26-29
(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $14,000
6-1-9-1
(six, one, nine, one)
8-7-9-2
(eight, seven, nine, two)
2-9-0-8
(two, nine, zero, eight)
01-05-14-23-43
(one, five, fourteen, twenty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
04-12-18-19-22-35
(four, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
7-8, Wild: 2
(seven, eight; Wild: two)
6-2, Wild: 4
(six, two; Wild: four)
8-6-2, Wild: 2
(eight, six, two; Wild: two)
2-3-1, Wild: 4
(two, three, one; Wild: four)
4-6-2-9, Wild: 2
(four, six, two, nine; Wild: two)
6-0-5-6, Wild: 4
(six, zero, five, six; Wild: four)
1-8-0-0-7, Wild: 2
(one, eight, zero, zero, seven; Wild: two)
1-2-4-7-3, Wild: 4
(one, two, four, seven, three; Wild: four)
10-12-21-22-24
(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
